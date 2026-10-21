

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $304 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $3.216 billion from $3.331 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $304 Mln. vs. $419 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.216 Bln vs. $3.331 Bln last year.



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