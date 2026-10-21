

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance, Inc. (RS) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $402.9 million, or $7.84 per share. This compares with $189.5 million, or $3.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Reliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $412.1 million or $8.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 42.8% to $5.213 billion from $3.651 billion last year.



Reliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $402.9 Mln. vs. $189.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.84 vs. $3.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.213 Bln vs. $3.651 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 7.40 To $ 7.60



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