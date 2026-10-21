

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $787 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $1.373 billion, or $0.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.697 billion or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $28.046 billion from $28.095 billion last year.



Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $787 Mln. vs. $1.373 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $28.046 Bln vs. $28.095 Bln last year.



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