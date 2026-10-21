

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $764 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $628 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinder Morgan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $4.531 billion from $4.146 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $764 Mln. vs. $628 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.531 Bln vs. $4.146 Bln last year.



2026 Outlook: For 2026, KMI budgeted net income attributable to KMI of $3.1 billion, Adjusted EPS of $1.36



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