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Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
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WKN: 865857 | ISIN: US1264081035 | Ticker-Symbol: CXR
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 20:07
42,925 Euro
+0,35 % +0,150
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
DJ Transportation
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,75044,93023:01
0,0000,00021:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CSX
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSX CORPORATION42,925+0,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.