

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals Inc. (URI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $920 million, or $14.77 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $10.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Rentals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $4.893 billion from $4.229 billion last year.



United Rentals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $920 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS: $14.77 vs. $10.91 last year. -Revenue: $4.893 Bln vs. $4.229 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.0 B To $ 18.2 B



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