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RE

WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
21.10.26 | 17:35
37,275 Euro
-0,01 % -0,005
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
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RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
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37,14537,94521.10.
37,11037,98021.10.
Dow Jones News
22.10.2026 02:21 Uhr
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Press Release: Resolute implementation of RENK Group strategic realignment with sale of slide bearings business to Miba AG

Press Release: Resolute implementation of RENK Group strategic realignment with sale of slide bearings business to Miba AG 

Resolute implementation of RENK Group strategic realignment 
 with sale of slide bearings business to Miba AG 
 
 --  RENK underscores sector strategy announced in late 
    2025 with this transaction 
 
 --  Transaction has no impact on Marine & Industry's 
    civil business 
 
 Augsburg, October 22, 2026 -- RENK Group AG, a leading 
 provider of propulsion solutions for the military 
 and civilian sectors, is to sell its slide bearings 
 business to Miba AG. Miba is an Austrian industrial 
 and technology company that operates worldwide. Its 
 slide bearings business, Miba Bearing Group, specializes 
 in developing and producing slide bearing technologies 
 for industrial applications and slide bearing. 
 Systematic focus on core defense business 
 "We are realizing our sector strategy as announced 
 with the sale of the slide bearings business, by placing 
 an even sharper strategic focus on the defense business," 
 said CEO of RENK Group AG Dr. Alexander Sagel. "I 
 am also delighted to have found exactly the right 
 partner for the technologically strong slide bearings 
 business in Miba, in order to develop Slide Bearings 
 with the appropriate sector focus," Sagel continued. 
 "In terms of expertise, Miba and RENK's slide bearings 
 business are an excellent match. Through the sale, 
 we aim to pool and strengthen our expertise," underscores 
 F. Peter Mitterbauer, CEO of Miba AG. "We will be 
 in an even better position to offer our customers 
 unique slide bearing technologies for the energy transition 
 and electrification, for example, for feeding wind 
 and solar power into power grids, supplying data centers 
 with power for artificial intelligence, for electric 
 motors, or for clean and secure naval gear systems." 
 The RENK Group plans to increase the share of defense 
 business in the company's total revenue to around 
 90 percent by 2030. The sale of the Slide Bearings 
 business enables the company to focus capital and 
 capacities even more strongly on the growth markets 
 for defense solutions on land and at sea. The transaction 
 has no impact on the civilian business within the 
 Marine & Industry (M&I) division. This business is 
 tightly integrated with defense in terms of production 
 and, at the same time, offers attractive growth prospects 
 in the areas of power generation and infrastructure. 
 The products manufactured by the Slide Bearings division 
 comprise standardized slide bearings for electric 
 motors, generators and pumps, and are used primarily 
 in industrial and civilian markets. The slide bearings 
 business is located at the Hanover site and has been 
 operated as an independent company named RENK Bearings 
 GmbH since October 2025. 
 As a result of the sale, the Slide Bearings business 
 unit will be reported as a discontinued operation 
 in accordance with IFRS 5 beginning in the fourth 
 quarter of 2026. The RENK Group will therefore report 
 its guidance in the future exclusively on the basis 
 of continuing operations. These include the Vehicle 
 Mobility Solutions (VMS) and M&I divisions. This results 
 in the following updated guidance for the fiscal year 
 2026 for revenue of EUR1.4 billion and for adjusted 
 EBIT from EUR240 million to EUR255 million. 
 The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price 
 confidential. The transaction is subject to the customary 
 regulatory approvals. 
 About the RENK Group AG 
 Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG 
 is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical 
 propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil 
 end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, 
 transmissions, power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, 
 suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches 
 and test systems. With this broad product portfolio 
 RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in 
 industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, 
 and industrial applications focused on energy. In 
 the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue 
 of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. RENK Group AG has 
 been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 
 February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX 
 since March 24, 2025. 
 For further information, please visit www.renk.com 
 About Miba AG 
 Miba AG is one of Austria's leading industrial and 
 technology companies. It is represented in all important 
 customer markets worldwide with 30 production sites 
 in Europe, Asia, and North and South America, and 
 has around 7,400 employees. Miba develops and produces 
 functionally critical components along the entire 
 energy value chain. Its products make an important 
 contribution to the efficient and sustainable generation, 
 transmission, storage, and use of energy. Miba bearings, 
 powder metal parts, friction materials, power electronics 
 components, and coatings are used around the world 
 in applications like wind power turbines and hydropower 
 plants, power grids, vehicles, ships, aircraft, and 
 agricultural and construction machinery. Miba's revenue 
 in fiscal year 2025/26 amounted to more than EUR1.2 
 billion The company generated 62 percent of its revenue 
 in the industrial goods sector and 38 percent in the 
 automotive segment. 
 For more information, please visit www.miba.com. 
 Disclaimer 
 This Press Release contains forward-looking statements 
 that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and 
 projections of the management of RENK Group as at 
 the date of this Press Release. These plans, expectations, 
 estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions 
 and are subject to unforeseeable events, uncertainties, 
 known and unknown risks as well as other factors that 
 may cause actual results or the actual financial situation, 
 development or performance to differ from those expressed 
 or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK 
 Group does not assume any obligation to update the 
 forward-looking statements or make adjustments to 
 them to reflect events or developments occurring after 
 the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory 
 law. 
------------------------------------------------------------- 

 RENK Group AG            Media Inquiries to:                   Investor Inquiries to: 
 Gögginger Str. 73        Fabian Klee                       Team Investor Relations 
 D-86159 Augsburg           Chief Communications and Marketing Officer        investors@renk.com 
 Deutschland             fabian.klee@renk.com 
 www.renk.com             +49 160 7154 647 
 
About the RENK Group AG Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, RENK Group AG is a globally leading manufacturer of mission-critical 
propulsion solutions across diverse military and civil end markets. Our product portfolio includes gear units, transmissions, 
power-packs, hybrid propulsion systems, suspension systems, slide bearings, couplings & clutches and test systems. With this broad 
product portfolio RENK Group AG serves, in particular, customers in industries for military vehicles, naval, civil marine, and 
industrial applications focused on energy. In the fiscal year 2025, RENK Group AG generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.4 
billion. RENK Group AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 7, 2024, and has been a member of the MDAX 
since March 24, 2025. For further information, please visit www.renk.com Disclaimer This Press Release contains forward-looking 
statements that are based on plans, expectations, estimates and projections of the management of RENK Group as at the date of this 
Press Release. These plans, expectations, estimates and projections depend on a variety of assumptions and are subject to 
unforeseeable events, uncertainties, known and unknown risks as well as other factors that may cause actual results or the actual 
financial situation, development or performance to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. RENK 
Group does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements or make adjustments to them to reflect events or 
developments occurring after the date of this Press Release unless obliged by statutory law. 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.