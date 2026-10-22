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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Stuttgart
21.10.26 | 21:56
12,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,82013,02021.10.
12,76013,08021.10.
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 03:06 Uhr
112 Leser
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Analog G-SHOCK Watches Inheriting the Functional Beauty of the Original Digital Model

Casio to Release Analog G-SHOCK Watches Inheriting the Functional Beauty of the Original Digital Model

Featuring Multi-Mission Date with Multiple Functions

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The new GMC-2500 and GAC-2500 bring the functional beauty of the first-ever G-SHOCK to an analog design.

G-SHOCK made its debut in 1983 with the DW-5000C, created around the concept of a watch that would not break even if dropped. Since then, the brand has continued to evolve with the times while keeping shock-resistant construction at its core, earning an enthusiastic following around the world.

The new GMC-2500 and GAC-2500 translate the functional beauty of the original DW-5000C into a simple analog design. While carrying forward the iconic form of the original, the watches introduce a new exterior design with softer, more rounded contours.

The watches incorporate the new Multi-Mission Date feature, which uses a three-cell window at the 3 o'clock position to display the date, elapsed minutes for the stopwatch, setting information, and more, depending on the function in use. Setting the year, month, and day with Multi-Mission Date enables a fully automatic calendar in a fully analog watch, eliminating the need for manual date correction.

The small seconds hand at the 9 o'clock position can be stopped when not needed and restarted at any time. This sleep function helps reduce power consumption to extend battery life.

The case design features gentle curves throughout, creating a rich interplay of light and shadow that shifts with the angle of the light. The simple, sharply defined dial and indexes combine a refined look with excellent readability.

  • GMC-2500 and GAC-2500 Promotional Video
    https://youtu.be/EXVJdWUWn64

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-analog-g-shock-watches-inheriting-the-functional-beauty-of-the-original-digital-model-302910783.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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