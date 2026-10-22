Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj interim report for 1 January-30 September 2026: Improved profitability in a competitive market

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj | Stock Exchange Release | 22 October 2026 at 8:00 AM EET

Unless otherwise stated, comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year. Figures are unaudited.

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026 IN BRIEF

Revenue grew by 2.1 percent and was EUR 133.9 million (131.2)

grew by 2.1 percent and was EUR 133.9 million (131.2) Gross profit was EUR 22.3 million (21.8) or 16.7 percent of revenue (16.6%)

was EUR 22.3 million (21.8) or 16.7 percent of revenue (16.6%) Operating result (EBIT) was EUR 4.7 million (7.2) or 3.5 percent of revenue (5.5%)

was EUR 4.7 million (7.2) or 3.5 percent of revenue (5.5%) Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 4.7 million (3.9) or 3.5 percent of revenue (3.0%)

was EUR 4.7 million (3.9) or 3.5 percent of revenue (3.0%) Items affecting comparability were EUR 0.0 million (3.3). In the comparison period, items affecting comparability related to the non-recurring gain from the sale of the consumer financing business

were EUR 0.0 million (3.3). In the comparison period, items affecting comparability related to the non-recurring gain from the sale of the consumer financing business Result for the period was EUR 3.5 million (5.3)

was EUR 3.5 million (5.3) Earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.12)

were EUR 0.08 (0.12) Investments were EUR 0.5 million (0.8)

were EUR 0.5 million (0.8) Operating cash flow was EUR 2.6 million (29.6)

was EUR 2.6 million (29.6) The Board decided to distribute the third installment of a quarterly dividend of EUR 0.049 per share

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026 IN BRIEF

Revenue grew by 4.7 percent and was EUR 374.9 million (358.2)

grew by 4.7 percent and was EUR 374.9 million (358.2) Gross profit was EUR 63.2 million (62.5) or 16.9 percent of revenue (17.4%)

was EUR 63.2 million (62.5) or 16.9 percent of revenue (17.4%) Operating result (EBIT) was EUR 9.6 million (12.2) or 2.6 percent of revenue (3.4%)

was EUR 9.6 million (12.2) or 2.6 percent of revenue (3.4%) Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) was EUR 9.6 million (9.1) or 2.6 percent of revenue (2.5%)

was EUR 9.6 million (9.1) or 2.6 percent of revenue (2.5%) Items affecting comparability were EUR -0.0 million (3.1)

were EUR -0.0 million (3.1) Result for the period was EUR 6.6 million (8.3)

was EUR 6.6 million (8.3) Earnings per share were EUR 0.15 (0.18)

were EUR 0.15 (0.18) Investments were EUR 2.0 million (2.2)

were EUR 2.0 million (2.2) Operating cash flow was EUR -7.8 million (14.6)

KEY RATIOS (MEUR) 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 CHANGE 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 CHANGE 1-12/2025 Revenue 133.9 131.2 2.1% 374.9 358.2 4.7% 526.5 Gross profit 22.3 21.8 0.6 MEUR 63.2 62.5 0.7 MEUR 89.9 Gross margin, % 16.7% 16.6% 0.1 pp 16.9% 17.4% -0.6 pp 17.1% EBITDA 6.4 8.9 -2.5 MEUR 14.9 17.3 -2.4 MEUR 24.2 EBITDA, % 4.8% 6.8% -2.0 pp 4.0% 4.8% -0.8 pp 4.6% Operating result 4.7 7.2 -2.5 MEUR 9.6 12.2 -2.6 MEUR 17.4 Operating margin, % 3.5% 5.5% -2.0 pp 2.6% 3.4% -0.8 pp 3.3% Comparable operating result 4.7 3.9 0.8 MEUR 9.6 9.1 0.5 MEUR 14.8 Comparable operating margin, % 3.5% 3.0% 0.5 pp 2.6% 2.5% 0.1 pp 2.8% Result for the period 3.5 5.3 -1.8 MEUR 6.6 8.3 -1.7 MEUR 12.4 Investments 0.5 0.8 -0.3 MEUR 2.0 2.2 -0.2 MEUR 3.2 Operating cash flow 2.6 29.6 -27.0 MEUR -7.8 14.6 -22.4 MEUR 21.6



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2026 (UNCHANGED)

Verkkokauppa.com expects its revenue and comparable operating result for 2026 to increase. In 2025, the company's revenue was EUR 526.5 million and comparable operating result was EUR 14.8 million. Guidance includes uncertainties related to changes in purchasing power and consumer behavior. Verkkokauppa.com's business is seasonal and the company's revenue and operating result depend largely on the sales in the fourth quarter.

CEO PANU PORKKA'S REVIEW

Growth continued, driven by international sales and B2B

Revenue grew by 2.1 percent to EUR 133.9 million (131.2), supported by strong growth in international sales and B2B sales. International sales increased across all key markets, with the strongest growth in Sweden, while B2B sales delivered another quarter of double-digit growth. Consumer sales declined slightly due to a strong comparison period, intense competition, and continued caution among households. Despite this, the number of active customers reached a record level, underlining the strength of our customer base.

Improved profitability, supported by underlying gross margin expansion

Gross margin rose to 16.7 percent (16.6%). The comparison period still included income from the consumer financing business divested in September 2025, making the year-on-year improvement notable. The improvement was driven by dynamic pricing, better supplier terms, well-timed purchasing, focused category management, and significantly improved own brand profitability.

Operating expenses as a share of revenue decreased again year-on-year, and our operating model continued to turn growth into profitability. Comparable operating result rose to EUR 4.7 million (3.9), or 3.5 percent (3.0%) of revenue.

Steady progress in executing our strategy

International revenue grew by 41 percent year-on-year. Revenue in Sweden doubled year-on-year, with growth spread evenly between marketplaces and our own channel. In Central Europe, our largest customer accounts continued to expand.

Fast delivery volumes increased by 27 percent year-on-year and the number of customers using the service kept rising. During the quarter, we made fast deliveries available to approximately 100,000 more consumers by extending coverage to new areas in the Greater Helsinki region and its commuter belt. The service now also covers heavy and bulky items, such as major domestic appliances. In addition, we completed our first next-day deliveries to Stockholm, extending fast delivery capabilities beyond Finland.

External recognition of our brand continued. In this year's Brand Valuation Study, which covers 350 Finnish brands, Verkkokauppa.com was the highest-ranked specialty retailer in the country, placing first in consumer electronics by a clear margin and sixth among all retailers. Recognition of this kind reflects the trust we have built with customers.

The improved profitability and continued execution of our strategy demonstrate that we are advancing toward our 2028 financial targets in line with plan.

Preparing for the peak season

The most important quarter of the year lies ahead. Our peak season preparations have progressed as planned, and we are well prepared. Our focus is on disciplined execution and continued progress toward our long-term targets.



FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Revenue and profitability

KEY RATIOS (MEUR) 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 CHANGE 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 CHANGE 1-12/2025 Revenue 133.9 131.2 2.1% 374.9 358.2 4.7% 526.5 Operating result 4.7 7.2 -2.5 MEUR 9.6 12.2 -2.6 MEUR 17.4 Operating margin, % of revenue 3.5% 5.5% -2.0 pp 2.6% 3.4% -0.8 pp 3.3% Items affecting comparability - 3.3 -3.3 MEUR -0.0 3.1 -3.1 MEUR 2.5 Comparable operating result 4.7 3.9 0.8 MEUR 9.6 9.1 0.5 MEUR 14.8 Comparable operating margin, % of revenue 3.5% 3.0% 0.5 pp 2.6% 2.5% 0.1 pp 2.8%

Revenue distribution

REVENUE (MEUR) 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 CHANGE, % 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 CHANGE, % 1-12/2025 Customer segments¹













Consumers 91.8 94.8 -3.2% 250.1 250.5 -0.2% 369.6 B2B (incl. wholesale) 42.1 36.4 15.6% 124.8 107.7 15.9% 157.0 Sales channels













Online 95.1 90.4 5.2% 268.9 245.2 9.7% 366.5 Offline 38.8 40.8 -4.8% 106.0 113.0 -6.2% 160.0 Product categories













Core categories² 113.9 110.1 3.4% 319.9 296.8 7.8% 436.1 Other product categories 20.0 21.0 -5.1% 55.0 61.4 -10.4% 90.4 Own brands³ 8.7 9.1 -4.3% 23.0 25.6 -9.9% 35.2 % OF TOTAL REVENUE 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 CHANGE, PP 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 CHANGE, PP 1-12/2025 Customer segments¹













Consumers 68.6% 72.2% -3.7 66.7% 69.9% -3.2 70.3% B2B (incl. wholesale) 31.4% 27.8% 3.7 33.3% 30.1% 3.2 29.7% Sales channels













Online 71.0% 68.9% 2.1 71.7% 68.5% 3.3 69.6% Offline 29.0% 31.1% -2.1 28.3% 31.5% -3.3 30.4% Product categories













Core categories² 85.1% 84.0% 1.1 85.3% 82.9% 2.5 82.8% Other product categories 14.9% 16.0% -1.1 14.7% 17.1% -2.5 17.2% Own brands³ 6.5% 6.9% -0.4 6.1% 7.1% -1.0 6.7%

WEBSITE VISITS 7-9/2026 7-9/2025 CHANGE, % 1-9/2026 1-9/2025 CHANGE, % 1-12/2025 Website visits, million 21.9 19.5 12.6% 60.3 55.4 8.9% 83.2

¹ The customer segment figures have been corrected to reflect a reclassification of certain customer groups from B2B to Consumers.

² Core categories include five main categories: IT, Entertainment, Mobile devices, Small domestic appliances (SDA), and Major domestic appliances (MDA).

³ Own brands are included in core and other product categories accordingly.



JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Operating environment

The broader Finnish economy continued to strengthen during the review period, and the GDP growth outlook for 2026 was revised upwards (Bank of Finland). Consumer confidence improved during the summer to its highest level in several years, before easing somewhat in September (Statistics Finland). Despite stronger confidence, household purchasing power remained under pressure, with elevated energy costs and higher interest rates adding uncertainty. As improving sentiment typically reaches consumer electronics with a delay, the market remained challenging and discretionary spending stayed subdued. In this environment, Verkkokauppa.com's sales developed in line with the market (GfK).

Revenue

Revenue increased by 2.1 percent to EUR 133.9 million (131.2), driven by continued strong development in international sales and B2B. Among product categories, growth was strongest in mobile devices.

Consumer sales decreased by 3.2 percent to EUR 91.8 million (94.8), accounting for 68.6 percent of revenue (72.2%). Sales were weighed down by continued softness in consumer demand, particularly in discretionary product categories, a strong comparison period, and intense competition throughout the review period. B2B sales increased by 15.6 percent to EUR 42.1 million (36.4), accounting for 31.4 percent (27.8%) of revenue. IT remained the largest B2B category, followed by mobile devices, and both grew in value and volume. Higher average selling prices also supported growth in euro terms. Growth was supported by the same strengths that drive Verkkokauppa.com's consumer business: a broad assortment, competitive pricing, high product availability, fast deliveries, and strong service capability.

Online sales grew by 5.2 percent to EUR 95.1 million (90.4), increasing the share of online sales to 71.0 percent of revenue (68.9%). Growth was supported by an increase in website traffic and the continued adoption of fast delivery options among customers. Store sales declined by 4.8 percent to EUR 38.8 million (40.8), reflecting the continued shift toward online channels. The share of store sales decreased to 29.0 percent of revenue (31.1%).

Core categories' sales grew by 3.4 percent to EUR 113.9 million (110.1), accounting for 85.1 percent of revenue (84.0%). Growth was driven by mobile devices, while IT sales declined from a strong comparison period. Sales in other product categories declined by 5.1 percent to EUR 20.0 million (21.0), representing 14.9 percent of revenue (16.0%).

Own brand sales declined by 4.3 percent to EUR 8.7 million (9.1). The share of own brand sales of revenue was 6.5 percent (6.9%). The decline was due to an exceptionally strong comparison period, when the HD transition boosted television sales. Excluding televisions, however, own brand sales grew in several categories, led by successful air conditioner sales and strong demand in the mobile devices category. International own brand sales also reached a record high.

Result

Gross margin increased to 16.7 percent (16.6%), despite the comparison period still including income from the consumer financing business divested in September 2025. The improvement was driven by dynamic pricing, better supplier terms, well-timed purchasing, focused category management, and significantly improved own brand profitability.

Personnel expenses increased by 1.3 percent and amounted to EUR 8.4 million (8.3). Other operating expenses decreased by 2.3 percent and amounted to EUR 7.7 million (7.9). The development was supported by a lighter cost base following the divestment of the consumer financing business and disciplined cost management.

Verkkokauppa.com's operating result (EBIT) decreased by EUR 2.5 million to EUR 4.7 million (7.2) as the comparison period included the impact of the consumer financing business sold in September 2025. Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) increased by EUR 0.8 million to EUR 4.7 million (3.9).

Result for the period amounted to EUR 3.5 million (5.3). Earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.12).

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Revenue

Revenue increased by 4.7 percent to EUR 374.9 million (358.2). Growth was driven by strong performance in small and major domestic appliances, computers, and mobile devices. International sales increased across all key markets, with Sweden delivering the strongest growth.

Consumer sales decreased by 0.2 percent to EUR 250.1 million (250.5). The share of consumer sales decreased to 66.7 percent of revenue (69.9%). Consumer demand remained soft throughout the January-September period, particularly in discretionary product categories. B2B sales developed strongly, growing by 15.9 percent to EUR 124.8 million (107.7). The share of B2B sales increased to 33.3 percent of revenue (30.1%), reflecting resilient demand from business customers and international growth. Growth was driven by a broad assortment, competitive pricing, high product availability, fast deliveries, and strong service capability. Continued demand in the IT category also contributed to development.

Online sales grew by 9.7 percent to EUR 268.9 million (245.2), increasing the share of online sales to 71.7 percent of revenue (68.5%). Development was supported by an increase in website traffic and the growing popularity of fast delivery options. Store sales declined by 6.2 percent to EUR 106.0 million (113.0), as the shift toward online channels continued. The share of store sales decreased to 28.3 percent of revenue (31.5%).

Core categories' sales grew by 7.8 percent to EUR 319.9 million (296.8). The share of core categories increased to 85.3 percent of revenue (82.9%). Growth was broad-based across product categories and was supported in particular by strong demand for domestic appliances and mobile devices. Sales in other product categories declined by 10.4 percent to EUR 55.0 million (61.4), representing 14.7 percent of revenue (17.1%).

Own brand sales declined by 9.9 percent to EUR 23.0 million (25.6). The share of own brand sales of revenue was 6.1 percent (7.1%). The development was weighed down by last year's HD transition, which particularly boosted own brand television sales and created an exceptionally strong comparison period.

Result

Gross margin declined year-on-year to 16.9 percent (17.4%), reflecting a comparison against an exceptionally strong prior-year first quarter and the divestment of the consumer financing business in September 2025. In addition, during the review period, a highly campaign-driven market environment and softening consumer demand intensified price competition.

Personnel expenses increased by 1.4 percent and amounted to EUR 26.0 million (25.6). Other operating expenses decreased by 2.7 percent and amounted to EUR 22.9 million (23.5). The decrease was supported by a lighter cost base following the divestment of the consumer financing business and disciplined cost management.

Verkkokauppa.com's operating result (EBIT) decreased by EUR 2.6 million to EUR 9.6 million (12.2). Comparable operating result (comparable EBIT) increased by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 9.6 million (9.1).

Result for the period amounted to EUR 6.6 million (8.3). Earnings per share were EUR 0.15 (0.18).

FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

In January-September 2026, operating cash flow totaled EUR -7.8 million (14.6). The operating cash flow before the change in working capital was EUR 14.9 million (17.5). The company's net financial expenses were EUR -1.3 million (-1.7).

Investments in January-September 2026 were EUR 2.0 million (2.2) and were mainly related to system investments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency as well as to projects supporting international expansion. During the period, investments included capitalized wages and salaries at the amount of EUR 0.9 million (0.7).

In June, the company refinanced its debt facilities by signing a EUR 15 million bank loan and a EUR 20 million revolving credit facility, both with three-year maturities. The term loan is repayable at maturity, and the facilities include two one-year extension options. The revolving credit facility was undrawn at the end of September.

PERSONNEL

At the end of September 2026, the total number of employees was 589 (591). This includes both full- and part-time employees.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY

In line with its Sustainability Program, Verkkokauppa.com continued to promote its key sustainability themes: supporting the product lifecycle, environmental and social responsibility in operations and supply chains, employee well-being and competence, and responsible business practices.

Sales of circular products and services grew clearly year-on-year, driven particularly by used products. The product categories covered by the trade-in service were expanded through a partner pilot. Verkkokauppa.com's return rate remained below 1 percent, in line with the target.

During the review period, Verkkokauppa.com conducted the Electronics Sustainability Barometer survey for the third time, tracking Finnish consumers' views on electronics, e-commerce, and sustainability.

The development of employees' AI capabilities continued through training, pilots, and on-the-job learning. At the same time, Verkkokauppa.com promoted occupational safety, a diverse workplace, and the development of practices supporting responsible business conduct.

Verkkokauppa.com will prepare its sustainability review for 2026 on a voluntary basis, in alignment with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to the extent considered relevant. The sustainability review will not be subject to external assurance.

STRATEGY

Verkkokauppa.com's vision is to create a new normal for buying and owning products and to act as a market forerunner in online retail. Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its market position by accelerating the shift to online shopping, enabled by industry-leading delivery speed and a customer-centric operating model.

The strategy is built on four cornerstones: Fastest Fulfillment, Operational Excellence, Curated Assortment, and New Business Models. Together, these elements support profitable growth that outpaces the market, expansion into selected categories and geographies, and continuous development of the assortment and services.

Rapid and reliable deliveries accelerating the online transition

Verkkokauppa.com focuses on providing seamless and convenient online shopping experiences that support the transition from traditional retail to e-commerce. Key priorities include delivery speed, improving predictability, and ensuring operational reliability across the fulfillment network. Fast and flexible delivery capabilities form a core competitive advantage and support high customer satisfaction, efficient logistics, and scalable growth.

Strong focus on core categories with selective expansion

Verkkokauppa.com concentrates on its core categories - electronics and home appliances - ensuring a competitively priced and well-available assortment optimized for fast and efficient delivery. The assortment strategy emphasizes relevance, quality, and commercial effectiveness. In addition, Verkkokauppa.com develops its own brands to strengthen differentiation and support margin development, while selectively expanding into complementary categories that fit the fulfillment model and customer demand.

Supporting growth through complementary revenue streams

Verkkokauppa.com actively develops new business models that complement the core retail business and support long-term growth and profitability. These include new markets, retail media, circular economy solutions, and services that enable new ways of buying and owning products. These initiatives broaden the revenue base, deepen customer relationships, and support a more sustainable and data-driven business model.

Efficiency and profitability enabled by platform, data, and technology

Operational excellence is driven by continuous development of Verkkokauppa.com's platform, processes, and data capabilities. Verkkokauppa.com leverages in-house software development, scalable technology architecture, and selected partnerships to improve efficiency and customer experience. Data and AI play an increasingly important role in supporting decision-making, automation, and performance improvements across the organization, forming a strong foundation for future development throughout the strategy period.

Long-term financial targets:

For the remaining strategy period (2026-2028), revenue growth (CAGR) of more than 5%, outgrowing the market

EBIT margin above 5% by the end of 2028

Dividend policy:

Verkkokauppa.com's target is to pay out 60-80 percent of annual net profit in quarterly growing dividends.

LEGAL DISPUTES AND POSSIBLE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

There were no substantial legal disputes or legal proceedings during the third quarter of 2026.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting was held on 14 April 2026. The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements for 2025, resolved on dividend distribution, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025, approved the Remuneration Report, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and issuance of the company's own shares, and elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company's auditor. Further details on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in the stock exchange release published on 14 April 2026.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026 resolved that a maximum dividend of EUR 0.194 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, the first dividend installment of EUR 0.047 per share was paid on 23 April 2026.

The Annual General Meeting further authorized the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the distribution of the remaining dividend installments until the beginning of the next Annual General Meeting. Under this authorization, the Board of Directors resolved on the second dividend installment of EUR 0.048 per share, which was paid on 27 July 2026.

Unless the Board of Directors resolves otherwise or applicable laws, regulations, or the rules of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the remaining dividend installments are expected to be distributed as follows:

DIVIDEND PRELIMINARY RECORD DATES PRELIMINARY PAYMENT DATES Maximum of EUR 0.049 26 October 2026 2 November 2026 Maximum of EUR 0.050 16 February 2027 23 February 2027

The Board of Directors will resolve separately on each installment and confirm the record and payment dates in connection with such resolutions.

After the reporting period, on 22 October 2026, the Board of Directors resolved to distribute the third dividend installment of EUR 0.049 per share, with a record date of 26 October 2026 and a payment date of 2 November 2026.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's distributable funds as at 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 40,970,139, of which the profit for the financial year 2025 was EUR 11,363,113.

KEY EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 22 October 2026, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced that the Board of Directors had resolved to distribute the third dividend installment of EUR 0.049 per share.

SHARE TRADING AND SHARES

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's shares (VERK) in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange in January-September 2026

No. of shares traded Share of total shares, % Total turnover value, EUR Last, EUR High, EUR Low, EUR Weighted

average, EUR 15,518,137 34.2% 48,227,238 3.65 4.10 2.18 3.11

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's market capitalization and shareholders on 30 September 2026

Market capitalization (excl. own shares), MEUR 160.4 Number of shareholders (of which nominee shareholders) 19,271 (9) Nominee registrations and direct foreign shareholders, % 8.6 Households, % 51.1 Financial and insurance corporations, % 15.8 Other Finnish investors, % 24.5

Source: Euroclear, 30 September 2026.

At the end of September 2026, the company's largest shareholders according to Modular Finance were Samuli Seppälä (27.6%), Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (9.6%), Evli Finnish Small Cap Fund (8.2%), TIND Asset Management (5.2%), Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4.8%), Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund (3.2%), and Sp-Fund Management Company Ltd (1.9%).

On 30 September 2026, the share capital was EUR 100,000 and the total number of shares in the company was 45,354,532 including 1,419,192 treasury shares held by the company. The treasury shares have no voting rights, and no dividend is paid on them. The treasury shares accounted for 3.13 percent of all shares.

Share buyback program

On 19 May 2026, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced that its Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share repurchase program under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026. Under the program, the company may repurchase up to 2.5 million shares, representing approximately 5.5 percent of the total number of shares, for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 5 million. The program commenced on 25 May 2026 and will continue until 31 January 2027 at the latest. Up to 100,000 repurchased shares will be retained for the company's share-based incentive plans and the remaining shares will be cancelled. By 30 September 2026, the company had repurchased 1,195,733 own shares for approximately EUR 3.87 million at a weighted average price of EUR 3.24 per share.

More information about Verkkokauppa.com's shares and shareholders and management holdings can be found on the company's investor website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en.



SHORT-TERM RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Verkkokauppa.com's risk management is proactive and part of daily operations. Risks include threats and opportunities that may impact the company's success, financial performance, reputation, and sustainability objectives. Risk management follows the ISO 31000 framework and the company's Risk Management Policy under the oversight of the Board of Directors.

Strategic risks

Strategic risks relate to changes in the operating environment, consumer behavior, technology, and the competitive landscape. Delays in adapting to the ongoing shift to online buying and cross-border e-commerce, changing delivery expectations, new ways of buying and owning, or intensified competition and pricing pressure may weaken competitiveness and growth. Strategic risks are monitored through scenario planning, early identification of deviations, and proactive resource allocation.

Macroeconomic and market risks

Macroeconomic and market risks relate to global economic and geopolitical developments affecting supply chains, consumer purchasing power, and demand. In addition, availability of raw materials and components as well as changes in energy prices may affect procurement costs and pricing, either directly or indirectly through suppliers and logistics partners. Intense competition, cross-border e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer models increase pricing pressure, while seasonality concentrates results in the fourth quarter. Market conditions are continuously monitored and commercial actions adjusted.

Operational risks

Operational risks relate to the reliability of digital channels, IT systems, supply chains, and talent availability. System disruptions, cyber incidents, supplier delays, or logistics constraints may impact sales and service continuity. Risks are mitigated through resilient supply chain structures, backup systems, business continuity planning, technology development, and structured AI governance.

Compliance, cybersecurity, and regulatory risks

Failures in compliance, cybersecurity, or product quality may lead to operational disruption, reputational damage, or sanctions. These risks are managed through updated processes, certified information security systems, and continuous monitoring, including double materiality assessments.

Financial risks

Financial risks relate to profitability, liquidity, capital structure, working capital, inventory management, and access to financing. Covenant breaches or inefficient inventory and pricing decisions could pressure cash flow or funding. Risks are managed through disciplined financial processes and ongoing monitoring of liquidity, credit exposure, and financing conditions.

An assessment of the main risks and uncertainties in the business is presented in the 2025 Board of Directors' Report.

Helsinki, Finland, 22 October 2026

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Board of Directors

RESULTS WEBCAST

A live webcast for analysts, investors, and financial media will be held on Thursday, 22 October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the developments from the reporting period, followed by a Q&A session with Panu Porkka, CFO Jesper Blomster, and Head of Investor Relations Elisa Forsman. The webcast will be held in English, and registration is available at:

https://verkkokauppa.events.inderes.com/2026-q3.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASES AND EVENTS

Verkkokauppa.com publishes its financial reports and arranges events as follows:

Financial statements bulletin for the year 2026 on Friday 12 February 2027

The annual reporting package for 2026, comprising the report of the board of directors and the financial statements, the corporate governance statement, the remuneration report, the sustainability review, and the company brochure, will be published during the week starting 8 March 2027

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 31 March 2027 as a virtual-only meeting

Interim report for January-March 2027 on Thursday 22 April 2027

Half-year financial report for January-June 2027 on Wednesday 14 July 2027

Interim report for January-September 2027 on Thursday 21 October 2027

Financial statements bulletin for the year 2027 on Thursday 10 February 2028

MORE INFORMATION

Panu Porkka, CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Jesper Blomster, CFO

jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to approximately 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. Verkkokauppa.com's revenue in 2025 was EUR 526.5 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.