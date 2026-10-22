Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref's interim report for the third quarter 2026

Record-high sales, profit and operating cash flow

"We conclude the third quarter with strong organic growth, a continued high EBITA margin and a high pace of acquisitions. The Group's net sales and EBITA increased by 20 percent and 19 percent respectively during the quarter, and operating cash flow exceeded SEK 2 billion for the first time ever. Overall, Beijer Ref's sales, profit and operating cash flow were the highest ever recorded in a single quarter", says acting CEO and CFO Joel Davidsson.

Webcast and telephone conference Q3-2026

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a webcast/telephone conference during which Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO, will present the interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English and will last approximately 20 minutes.



The meeting will take place on 22 October at 10.00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please register on the following link: Q3 Report 2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the following link: Q3 Report 2026

After registration, you will receive a telephone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log in to the conference. You will have the opportunity to ask questions via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.00 CET on 22 October.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has been subject to a general review by the company's auditor.

Malmö, 22 October 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO

Contact:

IR

Joel Davidsson

Acting CEO and CFO

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

Email: jdn@beijerref.com

Media

Anna Fürst

Global Communications Director

Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00

Email: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22 October 2026, at 08:00 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a global leader in refrigeration and climate control, offering competitive, value-added solutions to customers. The Group operates in 45 countries across five continents and reported net sales of approximately SEK 37 billion in 2025. www.beijerref.com