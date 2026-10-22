Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
13,020 Euro
-2,69 % -0,360
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJER REF AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJER REF AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,94013,96009:35
13,94013,96009:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref's interim report for the third quarter 2026

Record-high sales, profit and operating cash flow

"We conclude the third quarter with strong organic growth, a continued high EBITA margin and a high pace of acquisitions. The Group's net sales and EBITA increased by 20 percent and 19 percent respectively during the quarter, and operating cash flow exceeded SEK 2 billion for the first time ever. Overall, Beijer Ref's sales, profit and operating cash flow were the highest ever recorded in a single quarter", says acting CEO and CFO Joel Davidsson.

Webcast and telephone conference Q3-2026

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a webcast/telephone conference during which Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO, will present the interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English and will last approximately 20 minutes.

The meeting will take place on 22 October at 10.00 CET.

  • If you wish to participate via webcast, please register on the following link: Q3 Report 2026
  • If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the following link: Q3 Report 2026

After registration, you will receive a telephone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log in to the conference. You will have the opportunity to ask questions via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.00 CET on 22 October.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has been subject to a general review by the company's auditor.

Malmö, 22 October 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Joel Davidsson, acting CEO and CFO

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
Acting CEO and CFO
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
Email: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
Email: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22 October 2026, at 08:00 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a global leader in refrigeration and climate control, offering competitive, value-added solutions to customers. The Group operates in 45 countries across five continents and reported net sales of approximately SEK 37 billion in 2025. www.beijerref.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.