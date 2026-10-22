Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.) Interim Report for the Period July 1 - September 30, 2026

The third quarter has been a difficult one for Polygiene Group. Sales remained weak and profitability came under pressure, particularly within our textile business, where elevated distributor inventory levels continued to result in lower order volumes and accounted for much of the year-on-year sales decline.



The quarter in brief

Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 26.3 (36.4), including a currency effect of approximately 1 %.

The gross margin was 63.7 (71.1) %.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK -3.0 (2.9).

Operating profit after depreciation (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -4.4 (1.5).

Cash flow amounted to MSEK -16.4 (-1.2), or MSEK -16.1 (-2.1) including currency effects. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 34.2 (45.3).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

Flexicare has returned as a direct customer to Addmaster after previously purchasing through a compounder, re-establishing a valuable customer relationship.

New orders from workwear brand Kariban and dancewear specialist Move Dance support Polygiene's continued diversification into new applications and end markets.

Premium brand Decoded has integrated Biomaster antimicrobial technology into its silicone cases for the latest iPhone generation and selected Apple Watch accessories.

The report is enclosed in this press release and is available to download on polygienegroup.com/financial-reports

You can register for a video conference presenting the report today at 10:00 CEST via this link.

About us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Anders Nordgren, CFO. +46 (0) 733 908 865, anders.nordgren@polygiene.com

Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 08:00 CEST.