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WKN: A2AGC1 | ISIN: SE0007692157 | Ticker-Symbol: 44P
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 08:02
0,390 Euro
+2,63 % +0,010
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.). Interim Report for the period April 1 - June 30, 2026

The second quarter demonstrated both the resilience of our business and the discipline with which we continue to execute our strategy. While market conditions remained challenging across our end markets, sales were broadly in line with the same period last year. In today's geopolitical and economic environment, maintaining our sales performance while continuing to invest for future growth represents meaningful progress.

The quarter in brief

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 32.1 (31.9), including -2 % in currency effects.
  • The gross margin amounted to 71 (63) %, including 2 % in currency effects.
  • Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK 3.0 (-1.2).
  • Operating profit after depreciation and before tax (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 1.6 (-2.6).
  • Cash flow amounted to MSEK 6.1 (-12.6), MSEK 6.8 (-14.5) including currency effects. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 50.3 (47.4).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

  • Anders Nordgren has been appointed new CFO and will join on August 17, 2026, succeeding Niklas Blomstedt.
  • Nils von Essen was elected as a new board member at the annual shareholders' meeting.
  • Addmaster achieved recertification to ISO 9001 and 45001.
  • Kingsland became the first customer in EMEA to combine three of Polygiene's technologies in its range.

The report is enclosed in this press release and is available to download on polygienegroup.com/financial-reports

You can register for a video conference presenting the report today at 10:00 CET via this link.

About us
Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.

With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:
Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-23 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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