Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group appoints Anders Nordgren as Chief Financial Officer

Polygiene Group has appointed Anders Nordgren as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anders will join the company on 17 August 2026 and succeed current CFO Niklas Blomstedt.

Anders brings extensive experience from listed international technology and SaaS companies, with expertise in financial leadership, capital markets, investor relations, business transformation and profitable growth. Most recently, he served as CFO of 4C Strategies, a Nasdaq First North Premier listed SaaS company, where he played a key role in the company's IPO, capital raise and international expansion. Prior to that, he held senior finance leadership positions at iStone and Tradedoubler.



"I am very excited to join Polygiene Group and become part of the company's continued growth journey. Polygiene has a strong market position, an innovative offering and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the team to support the company's strategy and contribute to creating long term value for customers, shareholders and other stakeholders," says Anders Nordgren.



"We are delighted to welcome Anders to Polygiene Group. His solid experience from listed growth companies, combined with his expertise in capital markets, investor relations and building scalable international organisations, will be a strong asset as we continue to execute our strategy and accelerate profitable growth," says Sandrine Garnier, CEO of Polygiene Group.



"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Niklas Blomstedt for his valuable contribution to Polygiene Group. On a personal level, Niklas has been an exceptional support during my first six months as CEO. His professionalism, commitment and deep knowledge of the business have been instrumental in ensuring a smooth leadership transition, and I am truly grateful for the partnership and support he has provided. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," says Sandrine Garnier.



Niklas Blomstedt will remain with the company until 31 August 2026 to ensure a smooth handover and transition.

About us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com