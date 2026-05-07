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WKN: A2AGC1 | ISIN: SE0007692157 | Ticker-Symbol: 44P
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 08:10
0,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
647 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Polygiene Group AB: Bulletin from the annual shareholders' meeting on May 7, 2026 in Polygiene Group AB

Today, on May 7, 2026, the annual shareholders' meeting was held in Polygiene Group AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Resolution on adoption of accounts and distribution of the company's profit
The annual shareholders' meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet. The annual shareholders' meeting also resolved to distribute the company's profit in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors meaning that no dividends are paid for the financial year 2025 and that available funds are carried forward.

Discharge from liability for the members of the board and the CEO
The annual shareholders' meeting resolved to discharge the members of the board and the CEOs who have been active during the financial year 2025 from liability.

Election of board members and auditor as well as remuneration for the board members and auditor
The annual shareholders' meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, to re-elect Jonas Wollin, Paul Morris, Bengt Engström and Sofia Svensson as ordinary board members and to elect Nils von Essen as new ordinary board member. Jonas Wollin was re-elected as Chairman of the board and Paul Morris was elected as new Vice Chairman of the board. Remuneration to the board shall be paid with SEK 350,000 to the Chairman of the board and with SEK 200,000 to each of the other board members, including the Vice Chairman of the board.

Furthermore, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, to re-elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB as auditor and that remuneration for the auditor shall be paid in accordance with customary norms and approved invoice. Grant Thornton Sweden AB has informed that Camilla Nilsson will continue to be appointed as the responsible auditor.

Malmö on May 7, 2026
Polygiene Group AB (publ)

About us
Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.

With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:
Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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