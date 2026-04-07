Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group announces CFO transition and initiates recruitment process

Polygiene Group AB announces that Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO, Niklas Blomstedt, has decided to step down from his role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Niklas will remain in his current position until 31 August 2026 to ensure a seamless and orderly transition.

Niklas has served as CFO since September 2022 and has also held the role of Deputy CEO since December 2025. During his tenure, he has played an important role in strengthening the company's financial governance, supporting strategic initiatives.

The company has initiated a recruitment process to appoint a successor, with the ambition to have the new CFO in place well ahead of Niklas's departure to ensure continuity and an effective handover.

"I would like to sincerely thank Niklas for his strong commitment and valuable contributions to Polygiene Group. He has been a trusted partner during my first months as CEO, and I greatly appreciate his professionalism and support. Together, we have worked closely to ensure stability, financial discipline and a clear strategic direction for the company. We fully support his decision to pursue a long-term career aspiration and wish him every success in his next role," says Sandrine Garnier, CEO of Polygiene Group.

Niklas Blomstedt comments: "It has been a privilege to be part of Polygiene Group and to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team. I am proud of what we have built together and of the progress made in strengthening the company's financial foundation. I look forward to following Polygiene Group's continued development and success."

Polygiene Group remains firmly focused on executing its strategy, strengthening profitability and driving long-term value creation. The company operates with a stable leadership team and clear priorities, and the transition process has been carefully planned to ensure full continuity in financial management and operations.

About us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com