Polygiene Group AB: Dr. Sandrine Garnier takes office as CEO of Polygiene Group and Niklas Blomstedt has been appointed as Deputy CEO

Polygiene Group AB (publ.) ("Polygiene Group" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Sandrine Garnier assumes her role as Chief Executive Officer today, and that the Board of Directors has appointed the Company's CFO, Niklas Blomstedt, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

As the Company announced in a press release on 26 November 2025, Dr. Sandrine Garnier has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Polygiene Group. Today, she assumes the position, succeeding outgoing CEO Ulrika Björk after eight years in the role. In connection with Dr. Garnier's assumption of office, the Board of Directors has today also resolved to appoint the Company's CFO, Niklas Blomstedt, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, with effect from today's date. Niklas Blomstedt has worked at Polygiene Group since 2022 and will also remain in his role as CFO.

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Wollin, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +46 (0) 706- 34 09 86
Email: jonas.wollin@rudholmgroup.com

About Us
Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.

With technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch, Scentmaster, Biomaster, and Verimaster, Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

