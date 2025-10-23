Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.). Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2025

Publication date, October 23, 2025

Visible signs of recovery with aim for a strong year-end finish

Operating net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 36.4 (40.8), a decrease of 10.8% compared to the previous year. During the period, a gross margin of 71.1% (71.6%) was reported. The operating profit before depreciation and tax (EBITDA) for the quarteramounted to MSEK 2.9 (5.7). Cash flow was negative at MSEK -1.2 (3.8), and cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 45.3 (58.2).



The quarter in brief

• Net sales amounted to MSEK 36.4 (40.8). The quarter was affected by a negative currency impact of approximately 7% compared to the previous year.

• The gross margin was 71.1% (71.6%). Currency impact was approximately -2% compared to the previous year.

• Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK 2.9 (5.7).

• Operating profit after depreciation and before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 1.5 (4.2).

• Cash flow amounted to MSEK -1.2 (3.8). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 45.3 (58.2).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

First Polygiene StayCool orders

Sales conference for agents and distributors

New ISO 45001 certification

Polygiene in collaboration with leading e-commerce player Bergzeit

Investor trip to New York

Significant events after the quarter

Polygiene Group has filed a patent

Final dividend paid

The report is enclosed in this press release



About Us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch, Scentmaster, Biomaster, and Verimaster, Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Niklas Blomstedt, CFO. +46 (0) 706 63 21 26, niklas.blomstedt@polygiene.com

Ulrika Björk, CEO. +46 (0) 70 921 12 75, ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-23 08:00 CEST.