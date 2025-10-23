Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene files patent for breakthrough technology keeping mosquitoes at a distance

Polygiene, a leader in odor-control, has filed a patent for a new technology that makes wearers far less attractive to mosquitoes and other insects. In controlled tests, treated fabrics showed over 90% fewer insect landings compared to untreated fabrics.

As many traditional anti-mosquito chemistries face increasing regulatory pressure worldwide, Polygiene's innovation offers an environmentally responsible alternative.

"This new technology expands our product portfolio and strengthens our position across multiple categories," says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene Group. "It reflects how our expertise in material innovation translates directly into commercial value for our partners."



Instead of using biocides or kill mechanisms, the technology works by removing scents that typically attract mosquitoes, making the wearer harder to detect.

"This breakthrough relies on odor control, not biocides, to keep mosquitoes away," says Daniel Röme, CTIO at Polygiene Group. "By removing scent signals from the textile surface, we've seen over 90% fewer landings in tests, offering brands an effective, responsible, and mindful solution for greater comfort."

Polygiene is now engaging with partners in apparel, sports & outdoor, and workwear to explore integration in upcoming collections.

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch, Scentmaster, Biomaster, and Verimaster, Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



