Polygiene Group AB: The Board appoints Dr. Sandrine Garnier as new CEO of Polygiene Group AB

The Board of Directors of Polygiene Group AB (publ.) has appointed Dr. Sandrine Garnier as the new Chief Executive Officer. She will assume the position no later than 2025-12-31 and succeeds Ulrika Björk, who is leaving the role after 8 years with the company.

Dr. Sandrine Garnier brings more than 20 years of international experience in specialty chemicals, functional materials, and sustainability technologies. She has previously served as CEO of Floreon Technology Ltd and Managing Director of Addmaster UK Ltd, where she played a key role in the company's development and later the integration into Polygiene Group. Her profile is characterised by a strong commercial focus, and she has a proven track record in driving profitable growth in global B2B operations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sandrine back to Polygiene Group. Her deep technical and commercial expertise, combined with clear and confident leadership, makes her well suited to lead the company into its next commercial phase with several new product launches ahead," says Jonas Wollin, Chairman of the Board.

The Board also wishes to extend its warm thanks to Ulrika Björk for her contributions and strong commitment to developing Polygiene Group during almost a decade. Ulrika will remain in the organisation for six months to ensure a smooth transition.

About Us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch, Scentmaster, Biomaster, and Verimaster, Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

