Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.). Interim Report for the period October 1 - December 31, 2025

The Group's net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 36.8 (44.7), a decrease of 17.7% compared with the previous year, including a -11% currency rate impact. The gross margin for the period was 68.2% (76.1), including a -5% currency impact. EBITDA for the quarter amounted to MSEK -1.3 (5.9), including MSEK -4.1 in extraordinary costs. Cash flow was negative at MSEK -5.5 (9.4), including MSEK -4.8 in dividends paid. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 38.8 (68.7).

The quarter in brief

Net sales amounted to MSEK 36.8 (44.7), including a currency effect of approximately -11%.

The gross margin was 68.2% (76.1), including a currency effect of approximately -5%.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK -1.3 (5.9). The quarter's EBITDA included extraordinary costs of approximately MSEK -4.1.

Operating profit after depreciation (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -2.6 (4.4).

Cash flow amounted to MSEK -5.5 (9.4), or MSEK -6.5 (10.6) including currency effects. The cash flow of the period included a dividend paid of approximately MSEK 4.8. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 38.8 (68.7).

The full year in brief

Net sales amounted to MSEK 146.6 (156.9). The company experienced an average negative currency effect of approximately -6 to -7%.

The gross margin was 67.6% (70.8), including a currency effect of -2%.

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK 3.5 (19.0). The year's EBITDA included extraordinary costs of approximately MSEK -4.1.

Operating profit after depreciation (EBIT) amounted to MSEK -2.1 (13.2).

Cash flow amounted to MSEK -23.5 (21.4), or MSEK -30.0 (24.6) including currency effects. This includes a dividend paid of approximately MSEK 9.9.

The Board of Directors proposes no dividend for 2025.

Significant events during the quarter in brief

Polygiene in collaboration with leading e-commerce player Go Outdoors

Strengthening the Group's commitment through new ISO certifications

Dr. Sandrine Garnier to take over as CEO at the end of the year

The report is enclosed in this press release and is available to download on polygienegroup.com/financial-reports

You can register for a video conference presenting the report today at 10:00 CET via this link.

About Us

Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.



With technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch, Scentmaster, Biomaster, and Verimaster, Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:

Niklas Blomstedt, CFO. +46 (0) 706 63 21 26, niklas.blomstedt@polygiene.com

Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:00 CET.