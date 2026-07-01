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WKN: A2AGC1 | ISIN: SE0007692157 | Ticker-Symbol: 44P
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
0,463 Euro
+10,77 % +0,045
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
81 Leser
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Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group appoints Kurt De Meyer as Head of Commercial Growth for Addmaster

Polygiene Group AB (publ) today announces the appointment of Dr. Kurt De Meyer as Head of Commercial Growth for Addmaster, one of the Group's business segments. Kurt will assume the role on 3 August 2026 and will lead Addmaster's commercial organisation, including its team of four sales professionals, with responsibility for driving growth through new business development, strategic account management and expansion of the company's global distributor network.

Kurt brings more than 20 years of experience in antimicrobial technologies, commercial strategy and business development. Most recently, he served as Global Market & Product Manager at Janssen PMP, the microbial control and biocides division of Johnson & Johnson, where he developed new business platforms, established global partnerships and drove growth across multiple industry sectors.

Sandrine Garnier, CEO of Polygiene Group, comments:

"I am delighted to welcome Kurt to Addmaster and Polygiene Group. I had the pleasure of working closely with Kurt during my time at Addmaster and have seen first-hand his deep expertise, commercial acumen and ability to build strong customer and partner relationships. His extensive experience within antimicrobial technologies and proven track record of creating growth make him exceptionally well suited to lead our commercial organisation and support the next phase of Addmaster's development."

Kurt De Meyer comments:

"I am excited to join Addmaster and Polygiene Group at a time when the business has significant opportunities for further growth. Addmaster has built a strong reputation for innovation, technical expertise and customer focus, and I look forward to working with the team, our customers and distribution partners to accelerate growth and expand our global presence."

During his career at Janssen PMP, Kurt has led international commercial, technical and regulatory teams, managed global product portfolios and established strategic partnerships across healthcare, food and beverage, textiles, plastics, coatings and industrial applications. He holds a PhD in Applied Sciences from Vrije Universiteit Brussel and has completed executive studies in Product Management at Vlerick Business School.

About us
Polygiene Group is a global leader in ingredient technologies designed to enhance freshness and performance across products and materials. Through its Polygiene and Addmaster companies, the Group partners with over 500 leading brands worldwide to deliver advanced solutions that add lasting value.

With key technologies such as StayFresh, StayCool, OdorCrunch2.0, Biomaster, Verimaster and Scentmaster Polygiene Group combines innovation with industry expertise to strengthen product performance and differentiation. Headquartered in Sweden, Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Certified adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

For more information, visit polygienegroup.com or contact:
Dr. Sandrine Garnier, CEO. +44 (0) 7949 841 497, sandrine.garnier@polygiene.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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