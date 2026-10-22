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AG

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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AGILLIC A/S: Agillic adjusts 2026 guidance

Announcement no. 15 - Copenhagen, 22 October 2026 - Agillic A/S

- CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION -

Based on the Q3 financial results, due to be published on 22 October, Agillic is adjusting its full-year 2026 guidance:

  • 3-6% ARR growth (from 5-10%)
  • 15-20% EBITDA margin (from 12-18%)
  • Positive free cash flow for the year remains unchanged

The adjustment reflects the following factors:

  • Growth in ARR has been negatively impacted by a more cautious market environment, mostly driven by geopolitical uncertainty, which has extended sales cycles and delayed deal closures.
  • The improved EBITDA margin is a result of a more streamlined cost base and continued focus on operational efficiency, including the use of AI.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO / +45 24 88 24 24 / christian.samsoe@agillic.com
Esben Mosegaard, CFO / +45 27 80 02 62 / esben.mosegaard@agillic.com

Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital, ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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