AGILLIC A/S: Agillic continues growth journey with strategic acquisition of Arrigoo

Announcement no. 9 - Copenhagen, 25 August 2026 - Agillic A/S

- CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION -

Agillic A/S ("Agillic") announces that it today has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Arrigoo ApS ("Arrigoo"), a Danish provider of Customer Data Platform software. The initial purchase price of Arrigoo is DKK 5,143,750, payable to the sellers as (i) a cash payment of DKK 2,500,000 and (ii) a share-for-share exchange by the issuance of 450,000 new shares in Agillic, corresponding to a value of DKK 2,643,750. In addition, the seller may be entitled to a potential earn-out of up to DKK 3,400,000.

Description of Arrigoo

Arrigoo provides a European-hosted Customer Data Platform (CDP) that helps companies collect, consolidate and activate customer data across multiple systems. It creates unified customer profiles and enables segmentation based on customer behaviour and attributes, giving marketers a stronger data foundation for personalised communication and marketing automation.

While traditional enterprise CPD-solutions can be overly complex or cost-prohibitive for a large segment of the market, Arrigoo delivers a streamlined, high-ROI alternative with strong, proven demand across Agillic's existing customer base and prospects. Arrigoo targets the same primary verticals as Agillic and brings among other exciting customers, Diabetesforeningen and Sjællandske Medier representing 'NGOs/ organisations' and 'media and publishing'. Furthermore, Arrigoo's native AI capabilities will enhance the Agillic platform and drive operational efficiencies across the broader operations.

Due to the late-year timing of the acquisition and the deferred nature of both companies' subscription revenue, the transaction will have a limited impact on Agillic's 2026 financial results.

Strategic rationale

The acquisition is considered strategically compelling, financially attractive and operationally achievable. It will add functionalities that are not part of the Agillic platform today, giving Agillic a clear technological advantage and making the overall offering significantly more complete. By strengthening Agillic's product proposition and competitive position, the acquisition is expected to support the addition of new customer, create further cross- and upselling opportunities within the existing customer base, and establish a stronger platform for continued growth and improved profitability.

As part of the transaction, Arrigoo's two founders and directors, Kristoffer Arrild and Jesper Goos, will continue as employees of Agillic, joining the management team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), respectively.

Comment from Agillic CEO, Christian Samsø

"I am very excited to announce the acquisition of Arrigoo, an important milestone in our strategy for profitable growth. The Arrigoo CDP is a strong fit for both the Nordic market and Agillic, further strengthening our offering and growth potential. Jesper and Kristoffer bring highly relevant experience and know-how that will help us build on the strong momentum reflected in our half-year results two weeks ago. On a personal level, they are also a natural fit with the Agillic organisation, and I look forward to working closely with them as we enter this next phase of our growth journey."

Key transaction terms

Agillic has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Arrigoo, a Danish CDP solution company.

The initial purchase price for Arrigoo is DKK 5,143,750, payable to the sellers of Arrigoo as follows: A cash payment of DKK 2,500,000, of which DKK 1,000,000 is payable at closing and DKK 1,500,000 is payable no later than 30 December 2026; and The issuance of 450,000 new shares in Agillic, with a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each, corresponding to a value of DKK 2,643,750 of the purchase price, based on a subscription price of DKK 5.875 per share.

In addition to the cash payment, a potential earn-out of up to DKK 3,400,000 may be payable to the sellers subject to achievement of contracted annual revenue generated from the sales of CDP solution in the financial years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The final subscription price for the new shares was determined at signing of the transaction on 25 August 2026. The new shares are issued in a directed issue without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders pursuant to the authorisations in articles 3.1(c) and 3.1(d) of the articles of association. The resolution of the board of directors will be disclosed in a separate company announcement immediately following this announcement.

As part of the transaction, Arrigoo's two founders and directors, Kristoffer Arrild and Jesper Goos, will continue as part of Agillic's management team.

Signing of the transaction took place today and closing is expected to be completed later today.

Financial guidance

Agillic maintain full-year financial guidance as published on 24 February 2026:

5-10% growth in ARR subscriptions (2025 realised: 5%)

12-18% in EBITDA margin (2025 realised: 15%)

Positive free cash flow for the year

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Esben Mosegaard, CFO, +45 27 80 02 62, esben.mosegaard@agillic.com

Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital, ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.