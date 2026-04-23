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WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
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AGILLIC A/S: Agillic announces strong Q1 results with EBITDA of DKK 2.5 million

Announcement no. 6 - Copenhagen, 23 April 2026 - Agillic A/S

Agillic announces strong Q1 financial results across key metrics. ARR from subscriptions increased 6% YoY to DKK 57.5 million, in part, by a continued inflow of new clients. At a 17.6% margin, EBITDA grew by DKK 1.7 million YoY to DKK 2.5 million in Q1. Cash flow from operations was DKK 4.5 million, up DKK 2.6 million from Q1 2025.

"We are pleased to see momentum continue in Q1, welcoming new clients, growing ARR, and substantial increase in EBITDA. It underlines our confidence in the strategic focus presented in February as we continue our journey for profitable growth." - Christian Samsø, CEO

Key financial and SaaS highlights

(DKK million)Q1 2026Q1 2025Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue subscriptions13.112.64%
Total revenue14.214.7-3%
Gross profit 12.212.02%
Gross margin86%82%-
Other operating income0.2--
Employee costs-7.2-7.65%
Operational costs-2.7-3.625%
EBITDA2.50.8213%
EBIT-0.6-2.576%
Net profit-1.3-3.057%
BALANCE SHEET
Cash2.75.2-48%
Total assets38.144.0-13%
Equity-29.7-25.3-17%
Borrowings20.018.3-9%
CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operating activities4.51.9137%
Cash flow from investing activities-2.5-2.5-
Cash flow from financing activities-0.7-0.6-17%
Net cash flow1.3-1.2208%
SAAS METRICS
ARR subscriptions57.554.46%
Change in ARR subscriptions0.80.1700%
Change in ARR subscriptions %1%--
Average revenue per client (ARPA)0.50.5-

ARR: ARR from subscriptions increased 6% YoY driven by new clients, increases in existing clients' business, and the effects from reduced churn. The YoY-increase in ARR is expected to further increase for full-year 2026 due to the strong pipeline and go-to-market efforts.

Revenue: Revenue from subscriptions increased 4% YoY, driven by growth in ARR, while revenue from transactions decreased 51%. Gross profit increased to DKK 12.2 million, underlining the low-margin nature of transactions revenue.

EBITDA: EBITDA increased to DKK 2.5 million, up DKK 1.7 million YoY due to an increase in gross profit and decrease in employee costs and operational costs from implemented structural changes.

Cash: At the end of Q1, the cash position was DKK 2.7 million, a decrease from DKK 5.2 million in Q1 2025.

Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operations amounted to DKK 4.5 million vs. DKK 1.9 million for Q1 2025. This increase is primarily driven by improved result from operations but also from optimised working capital position.

Financial guidance per 24 February 2026 (unchanged)

  • 5-10% growth in ARR subscriptions (2025 realised: 5%)
  • 12-18% in EBITDA margin (2025 realised: 15%)
  • Positive free cash flow for the year

Live webcast: Join live today at 10am (CET) to hear CEO Christian Samsø present the results and key business highlights. Register here.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital, Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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