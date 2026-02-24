AGILLIC A/S: Agillic announces 2025 results with EBITDA increasing from DKK 1.0 to 8.4 million, and publishes 2026 guidance

Agillic announces 2025 results with EBITDA increasing from DKK 1.0 to 8.4 million, and publishes 2026 guidance

CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Announcement no. 1 - Copenhagen, 24 February 2026 - Agillic A/S

Exceeding the high-end of guidance of DKK 5-8 million, EBITDA increased to DKK 8.4 million in 2025 - up from DKK 1.0 million in 2024. In addition, ARR from subscription closed at DKK 56.7 million and thereby comfortably within guidance of DKK 56-60 million. Revenue was at DKK 58.4 million slight below guidance of DKK 60-63 million due to a decline in revenue from low-margin transactions.

The strong 2025 results follow the implementation of a new CEO and executive management team to accelerate and strengthen Agillic's commercial performance and profitability.

"Looking ahead in 2026, we will build on the 2025-momentum and continue to invest in our platform to drive growth in ARR and still with the aim of increasing profitability." - Christian Samsø, CEO

2026 financial guidance

5-10% growth in ARR subscriptions (2025 realised: 5%)

12-18% in EBITDA margin (2025 realised: 15%)

Positive free cash flow for the year

The full 2025 annual report will be published as scheduled on 26 February 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO, +45 53 88 61 48, jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital, Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.