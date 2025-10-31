New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 5 November 2025. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue.

ISIN: DK0060955854 Name: Agillic Number of shares before change: 11,062,005 shares Change: 91,045 shares Number of shares after change: 11,153,050 shares Subscription price: DKK 6.59 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 151244 Short name: AGILC

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital