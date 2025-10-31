New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 5 November 2025. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue.
|ISIN:
|DK0060955854
|Name:
|Agillic
|Number of shares before change:
|11,062,005 shares
|Change:
|91,045 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|11,153,050 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 6.59
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|151244
|Short name:
|AGILC
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
