Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
AGILLIC A/S: Agillic strengthens its capital position

Announcement no. 11 - Copenhagen, 22 October 2025 - Agillic A/S

CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Agillic is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its capital position by extending the maturity of its existing loans with the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and by obtaining a loan from major shareholder Viking Growth.

A loan of DKK 2.4 million has been obtained from major shareholder Viking Growth with 18 months' repayment terms. Existing loans from EIFO with repayment originally due H1 2027 have been renegotiated resulting in an extension of the loans maturity by three years.

The changed loan facility has an estimated positive cash effect in 2025 and 2026 of DKK 13.4 million from EIFO plus the DKK 2.4 million from the new loan.

Christian Samsø, CEO, comments: "It is with great pleasure that we hereby announce that we have taken action to strengthen our capital position, both by renegotiating the terms of our loan agreement with EIFO and obtaining a loan from Viking Growth. It provides us with a solid cash position and leeway to continue the development and growth journey of Agillic."

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO: +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO: +45 53 88 61 48, jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital, Pernille Friis Andersen

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

