AGILLIC A/S: Agillic delivers strong Q3 results with 7% growth in ARR and EBITDA of DKK 5.5 million

Announcement no 12. - Copenhagen, 23 October 2025 - Agillic A/S

Agillic announces strong Q3 financial results across key metrics. ARR from subscriptions YTD increased DKK 3.5 million (7%) YoY driven, in part, by a continued inflow of new clients. At DKK 5.5 million YTD, EBITDA was up DKK 3.7 million YoY at a margin of 12.4%. Cash flow from operations YTD was DKK 2.9 million vs. DKK 7.6 million in the same period last year, a decrease of DKK 4.7 million YoY, due to one-time effect from contract renewals in Q1 2024.

Agillic CEO Christian Samsø comments: "We are very pleased with our performance this quarter. Our strategy and change in focus towards the Nordics and fewer verticals, are delivering strong results. The new sales organisation has delivered double-digit number of new clients and doubled new sales compared to 2024. In addition, we have reduced churn by more than 50%. Together with the improvement of our cash position as announced yesterday (see announcement no. 11), we can continue our sales efforts and investments in the platform, making Agillic even more relevant for our clients."

Key financial and SaaS highlights

Income statement Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Revenue subscriptions 12.6 12.1 4% 38.2 37.0 3% Revenue transactions 1.2 2.7 -56% 6.1 7.4 -18% Total revenue 13.8 14.8 -7% 44.3 44.4 0% Gross profit 11.8 11.7 1% 36.5 36.1 1% Gross margin 85% 79% - 82% 81% - Other operating income 0.0 0.2 -100% 0.2 0.6 -67% Employee costs -6.8 -7.1 4% -21.2 -23.7 11% Operational costs -2.8 -3.6 22% -10.0 -11.2 11% EBITDA 2.2 1.2 83% 5.5 1.8 206% EBIT -1.1 -2.1 48% -4.3 -8.2 48% Net profit -1.8 -2.4 25% -6.1 -1.2 -608% Financial position Cash 1.2 3.7 -68% 1.2 3.7 -68% Cash flow from operations* 3.4 4.4 -23% 2.9 7.6 -62% ARR development ARR subscriptions 56.0 52.5 7% 56.0 52.5 7% Change in ARR 1.9 0.8 - 3.5 -4.3 - Change in ARR % 4% 2% - 7% -8% -

*) Comparative figures updated.

ARR

ARR from subscriptions increased 7% YoY because of continued inflow of new clients, increases in existing clients' business, and the effects from reduced churn. The YoY increase in ARR was realised as a continued effect throughout the period and ARR from subscriptions is expected to further increase for full-year 2025 due to the strong pipeline and go-to-market efforts.

Revenue

Revenue from subscriptions increased 4% YoY following the increased ARR and revenue from transactions decreased 18%. Gross profit is essentially unchanged, underlining the low-margin nature of transactions revenue.

EBITDA

EBITDA YTD increased 206% YoY due to decrease in employee costs and operational costs from implemented structural changes.

Cash

At the end of Q3, the cash position was DKK 1.2 million, a decrease from DKK 3.7 million in Q3 2024 but in line with expectations.

Cash flow from operations

Cash flow from operations YTD Q3 2025 amounted to DKK 2.9 million vs DKK 7.6 million for Q3 2024. This decrease is primarily explained by positive one-time effects in 2024 from timing of contract renewals in Q1 2024 and received corporation taxes.

Financial guidance per 6 February 2025 (unchanged)

Revenue: DKK 60-63 million

ARR subscriptions: DKK 56-60 million

EBITDA: DKK 5-8 million

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO: +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Jack Sørensen, CFO: +45 53 88 61 48, jack.soerensen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital, Pernille Friis Andersen

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk. which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.