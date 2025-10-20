AGILLIC A/S: Norwegian RiksTV powers customer relationships with Agillic

Press release // Copenhagen, 20 October 2025 // Agillic A/S

RiksTV is Norway's only TV distributor that provides digital TV via antenna, internet and fibre. Through the digital terrestrial network, it can deliver TV signals to 98 percent of households in Norway. Fully owned by TV 2 Group, it serves just under 250,000 customers with flexible TV solutions whether at home, at the cabin or on the boat. In addition, RiksTV operates 'Strim', a leading Norwegian streaming service that aggregates local and international channels, series, and films.

With a strong vision for their customer experience, but like most companies, limited resources to deliver on the plans, RiksTV engaged Agillic gold solution partner Bas Kommunikasjon to find and implement a suitable solution, focusing resources on strategic, value-driving activities.

Automation of workflows, efficiency, and user-friendliness, therefore, were three key requirements to allow RiksTV's lean CRM-team to be hands-on without too many dependencies on consultants or technical resources - and without compromising on functionality.

Victoria Weng, Head of CRM at RiksTV, explains choosing Agillic:

"We chose Agillic for its ability to automate across a vast scope and because the platform appears very user friendly, giving us the confidence to deliver a solid customer journey with our small team. Also, we also did not need to compromise on functionality to ensure a smooth implementation within our preferred timeframe - thanks in part to our great partner Bas, who made sure the platform was configured to all our needs and wants. With that, we are excited to start experimenting and explore the platform's capabilities to drive value for our customers and thereby RiksTV."

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, adds:

"RiksTV ticks a lot of boxes. It strengthens Agillic's footprint within priority markets and verticals, and it is yet another strong case of solution partner collaboration. Most importantly, however, it demonstrates why we are the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform - empowering our clients to efficiently deliver high-performing, personalised customer experiences at scale."

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO // +45 24 88 24 24 // christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.