Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILLIC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILLIC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGILLIC A/S: Matas and Agillic are reaching for next level marketing automation

Press release - Copenhagen, 21 January 2026 - Agillic A/S

In a constantly changing market, where customers must be retained both online and in the physical world, strong and effective communication is a crucial tool. Therefore, communication tools must be simple to use and accessible to all employees across the entire value chain.

Danish health and beauty retailer Matas began its digital journey in 2010 and has today built on of the world's most advanced omnichannel retail machines, delivering a seamless customer experience across physical and digital touchpoints.

Matas and Agillic celebrate a continued strategic partnership reaching for new, unprecedented heights in the market with the launch of 'Decentralised Messaging', giving non-technical users the power of Agillic. 'Decentralised Messaging' enables messaging through an organisation's own interfaces, making it easy for non-technical users - e.g., Matas' local stores - to send targeted communications without accessing the full Agillic platform and with central teams maintaining full control over branding and personalisation:

"Matas has a bold vision and strategy for how to grow our business and serve our customers the best possible experience, and our partnership with Agillic is important in finding both efficient and effective ways to deliver", says Stefan Kirkedal, SVP Digital Development & Loyalty at Matas, and is complimented by Peter Anders Franch, Head of Customer Insights, CRM & Email Marketing at Matas, who adds:

"Operational efficiency from solutions like 'Decentralised Messaging' is essential to deliver on our ambitions. Initial results show that we can now set up campaigns five times faster, and we can thereby utilise our resources on creating more segmented as well as hyper-personalised campaigns, yielding a better customer experience as well as higher revenue."

Agillic has been a trusted partner along Matas' journey, helping ensure the foundation for their loyalty programme 'Club Matas'. The latest Agillic feature, 'Decentralised Messaging', is an example of co-developing solutions for both business impact and operational efficiency.

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, concludes:

"I am proud that Agillic continues to support one of the world's most advanced omnichannel retail machines. Our efforts raising the bar and co-developing new features benefit not only Matas and Agillic, but all Agillic's clients and partners. Speaking of partners, the collaboration on Matas with Agillic solution partner Responsive, it is a textbook win-win-win example of our partnership strategy."

For further information, please contact

Agillic: Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Matas: Kevin Arildtoft Moer, Head of Press, +45 21 44 33 05, kevin.moer@matas.dk

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.