AGILLIC A/S: Matas and Agillic are reaching for next level marketing automation

In a constantly changing market, where customers must be retained both online and in the physical world, strong and effective communication is a crucial tool. Therefore, communication tools must be simple to use and accessible to all employees across the entire value chain.

Danish health and beauty retailer Matas began its digital journey in 2010 and has today built on of the world's most advanced omnichannel retail machines, delivering a seamless customer experience across physical and digital touchpoints.

Matas and Agillic celebrate a continued strategic partnership reaching for new, unprecedented heights in the market with the launch of 'Decentralised Messaging', giving non-technical users the power of Agillic. 'Decentralised Messaging' enables messaging through an organisation's own interfaces, making it easy for non-technical users - e.g., Matas' local stores - to send targeted communications without accessing the full Agillic platform and with central teams maintaining full control over branding and personalisation:

"Matas has a bold vision and strategy for how to grow our business and serve our customers the best possible experience, and our partnership with Agillic is important in finding both efficient and effective ways to deliver", says Stefan Kirkedal, SVP Digital Development & Loyalty at Matas, and is complimented by Peter Anders Franch, Head of Customer Insights, CRM & Email Marketing at Matas, who adds:

"Operational efficiency from solutions like 'Decentralised Messaging' is essential to deliver on our ambitions. Initial results show that we can now set up campaigns five times faster, and we can thereby utilise our resources on creating more segmented as well as hyper-personalised campaigns, yielding a better customer experience as well as higher revenue."

Agillic has been a trusted partner along Matas' journey, helping ensure the foundation for their loyalty programme 'Club Matas'. The latest Agillic feature, 'Decentralised Messaging', is an example of co-developing solutions for both business impact and operational efficiency.

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, concludes:

"I am proud that Agillic continues to support one of the world's most advanced omnichannel retail machines. Our efforts raising the bar and co-developing new features benefit not only Matas and Agillic, but all Agillic's clients and partners. Speaking of partners, the collaboration on Matas with Agillic solution partner Responsive, it is a textbook win-win-win example of our partnership strategy."

