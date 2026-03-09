Matas A/S: Matas A/S' new Group CEO Mette Uglebjerg joins on 15 April 2026

Company announcement no. 56 2025/26

Allerød, 9 March 2026

As communicated on 18 December 2025, Mette Uglebjerg is joining Matas A/S as new Group CEO.

The Board of Directors and Mette Uglebjerg have agreed that Mette Uglebjerg will join Matas A/S as Group CEO on 15 April 2026 instead of previously communicated 1 May 2026. Per Johannesen Madsen continues as Interim Group CEO until that date.

Contacts

John Bäckman

VP Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Sille Beck Høyer

VP Communication & Public Affairs, phone +45 40 99 10 96

