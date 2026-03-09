Anzeige
Matas A/S: Matas A/S' new Group CEO Mette Uglebjerg joins on 15 April 2026

Company announcement no. 56 2025/26
Allerød, 9 March 2026

As communicated on 18 December 2025, Mette Uglebjerg is joining Matas A/S as new Group CEO.
The Board of Directors and Mette Uglebjerg have agreed that Mette Uglebjerg will join Matas A/S as Group CEO on 15 April 2026 instead of previously communicated 1 May 2026. Per Johannesen Madsen continues as Interim Group CEO until that date.

Contacts
John Bäckman
VP Investor Relations & Treasury, phone +45 22 43 12 54

Sille Beck Høyer
VP Communication & Public Affairs, phone +45 40 99 10 96

About Matas Group
Matas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With around 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
