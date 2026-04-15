AGILLIC A/S: Agillic appoints new CFO

Announcement no. 5 - Copenhagen, 15 April 2026 - Agillic A/S

Jack Sørensen will leave Agillic at the end of April, and on 11 May, Esben Mosegaard will start as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Esben brings experience from a tech scale-up company, GoMore, where he serves as VP of Finance. Previously, he was Finance Director at Riemann, an FMCG company owned by Orkla Health, and has held roles as Finance Business Partner at Novo Nordisk and Consultant at PwC. He holds a MSc in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.