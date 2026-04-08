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WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
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AGILLIC A/S: BabySam expands Agillic to drive growth in Sweden

Press release - Copenhagen, 8 April 2026 - Agillic A/S

Growth in a shrinking market requires deep trust. For BabySam, that trust is driven by the privilege of welcoming over 90% of Denmark's expectant mothers into their community. It is this commitment to relationship-building that allows them to thrive despite a downward trend in national birth rates.

A success story, BabySam is looking to repeat in Sweden. Following the 2024 acquisition of Babyworld, Sweden's largest baby retailer, BabySam has spent the last year rebranding and streamlining its Swedish operations. They are now rolling out Agillic to bring data-driven, personalised customer journeys to the Swedish market.

Kenneth Nørgaard, CEO at BabySam explains: "BabySam is omnichannel in everything we do, centred around the customer. We have run Agillic for several years in Denmark, leveraging the platform's technical capabilities and the Agillic team's deep partnership to execute on our strategic vision and ambitions for the customer experience. Learnings and solutions, which we can now use to increase our customer lifetime value in Sweden to further accelerate growth."

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic comments: "First, congratulations to BabySam for making the final in 'Best coherent customer experience' at the 2026 E-commerce Award - fingers crossed! It perfectly illustrates their commitment to customer relationships. I am proud that Agillic continues to help enable BabySam's growth, both in Denmark and now Sweden, and how they recognise not only our platform but also our Support. One of Agillic's core value drivers."

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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