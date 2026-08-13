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WKN: A2JG83 | ISIN: DK0060955854 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
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AGILLIC A/S: Agillic reports robust H1 2026 results with ARR up 5% and EBITDA up 52% YoY

Announcement no. 8 - Copenhagen, 13 August 2026 - Agillic A/S

Agillic announces robust half-year 2026 financial results and YoY improvements across key metrics:

  • ARR from subscriptions increased DKK 2.8 million (5%) YoY driven by new clients, increase in sales to existing clients, and the effects from reduced churn.
  • EBITDA was up DKK 1.7 million YoY to DKK 5.0 million at a margin of 17% vs. 11% in H1 2025, driven by an increase in gross profit and decreasing operational costs from implemented structural changes.
  • Cash flow from operations was up DKK 3.5 million from H1 2025 driven by improved result from operations as well as optimised working capital.

"We are very pleased to see continued momentum across our key focus areas, enabling us to close the first half of the year with robust results. Our new Swedish client, First Camp, clearly demonstrates that our strategy for more partners in Sweden is working. These developments reinforce our confidence in the strategic direction we have set and support our confidence in fulfilling our full-year guidance."

- Christian Samsø, CEO

Key figures and SaaS metrics

(DKK million)H1 2026H1 2025ChangeQ2 2026Q2 2025Change
Income statement
Revenue subscriptions26.525.64%13.413.12%
Revenue transactions2.74.9-45%1.62.7-41%
Total revenue29.230.5-4%15.015.8-5%
Gross profit24.724.70%12.512.7-2%
Gross margin85%81% 83%80%
Operational costs (net)19.721.48%10.010.22%
EBITDA5.03.352%2.52.50%
EBIT-1.3-3.361%-0.7-0.3-133%
Net financials-1.0-1.00%-0.5-0.5
Profit/loss for the year-2.7-4.439%-1.4-1.40%
Balance sheet
Cash0.70.540%0.70.540%
Total assets34.738.1-9%34.738.1-9%
Equity-30.9-26.2-18%-30.9-26.2-18%
Borrowings22.719.914%22.719.914%
Cash flow
Cash flow from operations3.0-0.5702%-1.5-2.4-38%
Cash flow from investments-5.0-5.12%-2.5-2.64%
Cash flow from financing1.3-0.3537%2.00.4403%
Net cash flow-0.7-5.989%-2.0-4.657%
Key ratios
EBITDA margin17%11% 17%11%
Clients end of period1141122%1141122%
Employees end of period3536-3%3536-3%
SaaS metrics
ARR subscriptions56.954.15%56.954.15%
Change in ARR subscriptions2.82.4 2.82.4
ARPA0.50.5 0.50.5

Full-year financial guidance is maintained as published on 24 February 2026:

  • 5-10% growth in ARR subscriptions (2025 realised: 5%)
  • 12-18% in EBITDA margin (2025 realised: 15%)
  • Positive free cash flow for the year

The full half-year report is attached to this announcement and available on Agillic's website.

Join the live webcast today at 10am (CET) to hear CEO Christian Samsø present the results and key business highlights. Register here.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com
Esben Mosegaard, CFO, +45 27 80 02 62, esben.mosegaard@agillic.com

Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital, ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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