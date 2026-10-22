AGILLIC A/S: Agillic reports Q3, delivering positive EBITDA YTD-growth of 38% YoY

Announcement no. 16 - Copenhagen, 22 October 2026 - Agillic A/S

Agillic reports Q3 2026 financial results, showing growth in ARR and significant lift in EBITDA YoY:

ARR from subscriptions increased 2% YoY to DKK 57.1 million.

EBITDA grew 38% YoY to DKK 7.6 million at an 18% margin.

Cash flow from operations was DKK 0.8 million YTD, down 71% YoY due to timing effects.

"I am pleased to realise the growth in EBITDA, although sales are trailing slowing than expected. We adjusted our guidance today, to reflect the slightly slower sales cycle we experience. With the latest announced acquisition of Arrigoo we expect CDP to contribute to sales to both existing and new customers. The sales pipeline for the future months has been significantly strengthened, and we continue our work with AI driven operational efficiencies." - Christian Samsø, CEO

Key financial and SaaS highlights

(DKK million) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 12.8 12.6 2% 39.3 38.2 3% Revenue transactions 1.0 1.2 -17% 3.7 6.1 -39% Total revenue 13.8 13.8 0% 43.0 44.3 -3% Gross profit 12.0 11.8 2% 36.7 36.5 1% Gross margin 87% 86% 85% 82% Operational costs, net 9.4 9.6 2% 29.1 31.0 6% EBITDA 2.6 2.2 18% 7.6 5.5 38% EBIT -0.5 -1.1 -1.8 -4.4 Net financials -0.5 -0.6 -1.5 -1.6 Profit/loss for the period -1.0 -1.8 -3.7 -6.2 BALANCE SHEET Cash 0.6 1.2 0.6 1.2 Total assets 44.5 35.4 44.5 35.4 Equity -24.4 -27.8 -24.4 -27.8 Borrowings 24.2 19.7 24.2 19.7 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operating activities -2.2 3.3 0.8 2.8 Cash flow from investing activities -3.4 -2.5 -8.4 -7.6 Cash flow from financing activities 5.5 -0.1 6.8 -0.4 Net cash flow -0.1 0.7 -0.8 -5.2 SAAS METRICS ARR subscriptions 57.1 56.0 2% 57.1 56.0 2% Change in ARR subscriptions 0.2 1.9 1.1 3.5 Average revenue per client (ARPA) 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5

Full-year financial guidance was updated on 22 October 2026:

3-6% growth in ARR subscriptions (2025 realised: 5%)

15-20% in EBITDA margin (2025 realised: 15%)

Positive free cash flow for the year

Join the live webcast today at 10am (CET) to hear CEO Christian Samsø present the results and key business highlights. Register here.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO, +45 24 88 24 24, christian.samsoe@agillic.com

Esben Mosegaard, CFO, +45 27 80 02 62, esben.mosegaard@agillic.com

Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital, ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic's future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the 'risk management' section of the annual report.

About Agillic

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Agillic platform is the trusted Nordic marketing automation platform, enabling personalisation that performs with scalability, operational efficiency, and full GDPR compliance.