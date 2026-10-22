

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle S.A. (NESN.SW), the Swiss food and beverage giant, Thursday reported higher revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company maintained its Underlying trading operating profit margin and organic growth outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly revenue increased to CHF 22.76 billion from CHF 21.64 billion last year with organic growth rising by 4 percent.



Real internal growth or RIG rose 2.8 percent from previous year.



As per the company, Investment prioritization behind high growth platforms and execution focus in the core is driving results - growth platforms maintained high single-digit organic growth and core improved further in third quarter.



Looking forward to the full year, Nestle continues to expect Underlying trading operating profit margin to improve versus 2025; second half margin anticipated to be broadly similar to the first half, excluding any tariff refunds.



Organic growth expectation is in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent, with RIG accelerating versus 2025, driven by focused growth plans.



On Wednesday, shares closed at CHF 83.47, up 0.43% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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