Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Demonstrates Global Demand For AI-native Web Of Science Research Intelligence

Clarivate Demonstrates Global Demand For AI-native Web Of Science Research Intelligence

More than 100 institutions across 25 countries and regions are using the AI-native research intelligence platform.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that more than 100 institutions across 25 countries and regions have adopted Web of Science Research Intelligence, highlighting growing global customer demand since the platform launched in May 2026.

Web of Science Research Intelligence is an AI-native research intelligence platform designed to support institutional decision-making across funding, strategy and impact. It combines trusted, curated Clarivate data with responsible academic AI to help research offices, researchers and library teams secure funding, strengthen collaboration, inform strategy and demonstrate real-world impact.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government, Clarivate, said: "This important milestone demonstrates that we are addressing an important and growing need across the global research community for trusted, AI-enabled tools that help universities and research organizations make more informed decisions around research funding, strategy and impact."

Kathleen Smeaton, Director, Collections and Technology, Monash University, Australia said: "Our experience as a Development Partner gave us confidence in Web of Science Research Intelligence's potential to support research strategy, benchmarking, expert discovery, and institutional performance analysis. Our transition from Development Partner to customer reflects both the strength of the partnership and our belief in the value Web of Science Research Intelligence can deliver to the university."

Hitoshi Takahashi, Ph.D., University Research Administrator, Research Strategy and Promotion Division, Headquarters for Co-creative Future Sciences, Hiroshima University said: "Web of Science Research Intelligence brings together capabilities we previously had to use separately, making sophisticated analysis accessible to researchers and research support professionals, not just specialist users. The AI can turn a simple question into thoughtful analysis, delivered in natural language, helping us reach deeper insights faster."

Web of Science Research Intelligence is built on publisher-neutral Web of Science Core Collection data, long recognized as the global standard for bibliometric analysis. It was developed in close partnership with the research community and, by launch, had been shaped by more than 50 development partners and early adopters across 20 countries.

Customer engagement continues to inform the evolution of the platform.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

Dr Laura Pritsch

Director, External Communications, Academia & Government

newsroom@clarivate.com

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