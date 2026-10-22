Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 22nd October 2026

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in Canada or Japan. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this document are required to inquire about, and comply with, potential local restrictions. This document does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act of 1933), unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pernod Ricard does not intend to register the offer detailed in the press release, in whole or in part, in the United States, and nor does it intend to carry out any public offer in the United States.

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (negative outlook) by Moody's and BBB+ (negative outlook) by Standard Poor's, has today set the terms of its new Euro-denominated undated non call deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes issue for an aggregate amount of €1.5 billion across a dual tranche PNC5.25 and PNC8.

The favorable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at a coupon of 5.625% on the Perpetual Non-Call 5.25 tranche and 6.125% on the Perpetual Non-Call 8 tranche

Amount (EUR) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield 750,000,000 Perpetual NC 5.25 28 October 2026 5.625% 5.75% 750,000,000 Perpetual NC 8 28 October 2026 6.125% 6.25%

The net proceeds of the hybrid issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of the concomitant tender offer on seven existing series of notes maturing in September 2027, October 2027, November 2028, April 2030, November 2030, March 2032 and November 2032.

Placement was made across qualified investors.

An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The Hybrid Bonds are rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard Poor's.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the- art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €9,404 million in FY26.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261022112137/en/

Contacts:

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investor Relations Financial Communication +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 13

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34