

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG.L), the provider of financial market infrastructure, Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire Octus, a provider of credit intelligence, data and workflows for $3.535 billion in cash.



With this acquisition, LSEG hopes it will transform its presence in credit and private market data, creating a leading proposition in these high-growth areas.



The transaction is expected to be neutral to Adjusted EPS in the first full year and accretive thereafter and immediately accretive to LSEG's Data & Analytics organic revenue growth.



The deal will be financed by external debt.



Octus is headquartered in New York City and has over 900 employees, 750 customers and more than 40,000 individual users including buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. Its proprietary data covers the full credit lifecycle and offers intelligence, fundamental data and expert analysis allowing customers to connect to data and insights directly via Octus' platform, an MCP connector, or via AI workflows.



For 2026, Octus is expected to generate over $300 million in revenue, with strong double-digit growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 40 percent.



Post transaction, Octus will be part of LSEG's Data & Analytics division, with Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Octus continuing to run the Octus business.



The acquisition is surmised to close in the first half of 2027.



Currently, LSEG shares are trading at 8982.64 pence, up 2.19% on the London Stock Exchange.



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