

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) reported that third quarter total income excluding recoveries was 2.4 billion pounds, up 8.8% on an organic constant currency basis, from last year. Gross profit was 2.2 billion pounds, up 9.9% on an organic constant currency basis. Gross profit was ahead of growth in total income, excl. recoveries, as a result of the lower growth in cost of sales.



The Group further increased its 2026 guidance. Organic constant currency growth in total income excluding recoveries is now expected to be at least 8.0%. The initial guidance was 6.5-7.5%, and was raised to 7.0%-7.5% at first half. The Group now expects an improvement in constant currency EBITDA margin of 100-120 basis points. The initial guidance was 80-100 basis points, which was raised to around 100 basis points at first half. Equity free cash flow is projected of at least 2.8 billion pounds, up from previous guidance of 2.7 billion pounds.



'Through buybacks and dividends, we will have returned 10% of our market capitalisation to shareholders between January 2026 and February 2027, with capacity for a further 1.0-1.5 billion pounds of buybacks in 2027. LSEG is on track to deliver its strongest annual growth since 2018,' said David Schwimmer, CEO.



London Stock Exchange Group shares are trading at 9,075.32 pence on LSE, up 3.25%.



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