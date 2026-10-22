On October 9, the LONGi Energy Storage Intelligent Manufacturing Base was officially inaugurated in Suzhou High-Tech Zone. The opening of the new base is also an important step in extending the "LONGi ONE" strategy to manufacturing, providing solid support for PV-storage system integration and global business development. The base - which handles the manufacturing, testing, quality inspection, and delivery of utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and microgrid products - will serve both domestic and international markets. The utility-scale storage integration line at LONGi's new base ...

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