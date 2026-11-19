Chinese PV manufacturer Longi launched its Hi-MO X10 Full-Screen Triple-Protection PV module on Nov. 17 at an industry event in Qingdao, China. The module features a front-side light-receiving area ratio of 98.58%, the highest the company has achieved in a commercial product. The module retains the standard 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm dimensions of Longi's existing Hi-MO X10 lineup for distributed PV applications, while increasing the light-receiving area by 759.3 cm² through four structural modifications. Longi said it eliminated 20 white gaps between cells using a low-temperature film-welding process ...

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