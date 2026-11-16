LONGi at COP31: Four Enabling Pathways to Advance Global Green Development

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) opened in Antalya, Türkiye, on 9 November and will run through 20 November. The conference is organized around three main tracks-emission reduction targets and implementation, climate finance, and adaptation and resilience.

On 11 November, at the side event "Clean Energy Systems: From NDCs to Implementation," hosted by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) at the UNFCCC Capacity Building Hub, Floria Wang, Head of Global Branding at LONGi, delivered a keynote speech. She conveyed LONGi's value proposition-"Through continuous innovation, we make clean energy more affordable, reliable and accessible" -and shared the company's practical achievements in advancing the global energy transition and inclusive clean energy.

"Today, the global energy transition and low-carbon development have become an irreversible trend of our times. The challenges of climate change, resource constraints, and sustainable development are forcing industries and regions around the world to accelerate their shift toward the era of renewable energy," Floria Wang said. As a pioneer in the global photovoltaic industry, LONGi goes beyond technological breakthroughs and product iteration. The company is committed to empowering a wide range of industries and supporting inclusive green development worldwide. Wang then introduced LONGi's implementation practices across four dimensions.

Empowering industrial transformation and promoting low-carbon, intelligent upgrading across the industrial sector. For diverse industrial fields such as manufacturing, construction, and logistics, LONGi provides customized photovoltaic and energy storage solutions that help enterprises replace traditional fossil fuels with clean electricity, effectively reducing operating costs and carbon footprints while enabling low-carbon and intelligent industrial transformation and upgrading.

Empowering rural and agricultural development to unlock sustainable economic vitality in rural areas. LONGi actively promotes the "energy + rural revitalization" development model, efficiently revitalizing rural resources, helping farming households increase incomes, and injecting sustainable momentum into rural economies in many developing regions.

Empowering low-carbon urban development and building distributed clean energy systems for cities. By deeply integrating photovoltaic technology into urban buildings, public infrastructure, and transportation systems, LONGi helps cities build distributed clean energy networks, providing an energy foundation for smart city operations and bringing the benefits of green, low-carbon living to the wider public.

Empowering remote areas and vulnerable communities to close the global energy poverty gap. For remote regions with inadequate grid infrastructure, LONGi deploys off-grid and microgrid solar-storage systems, using clean energy to light up remote villages, ensure electricity for local healthcare, education, and people's basic daily needs, and help address energy accessibility challenges in certain areas.

Floria Wang noted that sustainable development has never been a solo performance by any single country, but a common cause for all humanity. In its global business layout, LONGi stays grounded in local realities, adapts to the development needs of different regions, builds localized industrial chains, cultivates local professional talent, and fosters long-term, win-win partnerships with global customers and communities.

"Technology makes clean energy within reach; cooperation lets sustainable development take root." Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to take technological innovation as its core driving force, further reduce the cost of clean energy, expand global green energy cooperation, and empower more industries and regions to embark on a low-carbon and sustainable development path. At the same time, LONGi looks forward to joining hands with partners around the world to tackle climate challenges, promote inclusive green growth, and work together to build a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future for humanity.

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