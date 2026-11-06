Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using specially designed molecules that suppress excessive molecular stacking while maintaining efficient charge transport. "This molecular design promotes the formation of a uniform, well-organized self-assembled monolayer (SAM), even on rough, pyramid-textured surfaces," Longi researcher Bo He told pv magazine. "By balancing molecular packing and surface coverage, the engineered interface improves energy-level alignment for faster charge extraction, reduces defects through molecular flexibility, and ...

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