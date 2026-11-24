LONGi Aims to Become A Solar-Storage Technology Company Making Green Energy Accessible to All

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COP31 on Nov. 16 local time, LONGi outlined its next-phase strategy in the UN's official livestream and presented a new vision: To Be a Global Leader in Solar and Energy Storage Technology, Making Clean Energy Accessible to All.

This year's COP31 focuses on three main tracks: implementing emission-reduction targets, climate finance, and adaptation and resilience-with an emphasis on delivering real climate results. The UN climate chief said global climate action remains "far from fast enough, and far from fair enough." Renewable energy is now globally accepted, but the real gap is no longer whether to develop clean energy. It is how to make power stable, affordable and accessible to all.

Energy and climate issues reinforce each other. Over the past decade, the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) from PV has fallen by more than 95%, making it the world's most cost-competitive green power source. Yet PV intermittency, O&M barriers in some regions, and limited energy access in weak-grid areas are slowing clean energy's rise as a primary power source and delaying the global "35 by 35" goal-raising electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

Li Zhenguo, LONGi founder and Chief Technology Officer, has said on several occasions: "Benefiting the world means enabling any region and any user to access stable, affordable and clean electricity. This cannot be done with a single module, inverter or storage cabinet alone. It requires a complete technology system and ecosystem capabilities. The ultimate product of PV is not just electricity; it is people's ownership of energy."

Floria Wang, Head of Global Branding at LONGi, and Leon Zhang, Overseas Managing Director of LONGi, presented the new vision and explained its logic.

"A solar-storage technology company" means the business is no longer simply "solar plus storage" bolted together. Instead, it promotes native, deep integration of solar and storage. At the heart of "benefiting the world" is not just delivering power to more places, but giving ordinary people the right to use clean energy conveniently and earn a return from it. LONGi believes that through continuous innovation, we make clean energy more affordable, reliable and accessible. With every step forward, we help build a better world.

"Technology only matters when it truly benefits people," Leon Zhang said. About 600 million people in Africa still lack grid access. "If Africa is left behind, the energy transition cannot be truly global." Integrated solar-storage systems are a key lever for bridging the energy divide and strengthening climate resilience, he said. As AI power demand surges, LONGi ONE will also explore new ways to coordinate generation, storage and computing.

Since proposing "Solar for Solar" at COP24 in 2018, LONGi has taken part in successive UN Climate Conferences and has prioritized real project results over vague pledges. As of the third quarter of 2026, LONGi's solar-storage strategy is accelerating: module shipments have returned to No. 1, cumulative storage orders exceed 3 GWh, and projects are in more than 160 countries and regions across Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America.

"Technological innovation makes clean energy within reach; open cooperation lets sustainable development take root." LONGi said it will continue to innovate in solar-storage technology and expand global green-energy cooperation, working with governments, development agencies and local partners to tackle financing, O&M and talent bottlenecks-so that stable, reliable green energy can truly benefit more ordinary people and help build a fairer, more sustainable global energy future.

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