LONGi at COP31: Advancing Energy Access in Less Developed Countries Through Solar-Storage Integration

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, the side event "Delivering Cutting Edge Adaptation in African LDCs," jointly hosted by UNFCCC, GeSI, and LONGi, was held during the COP31. The event focused on climate adaptation and resilience in less developed countries worldwide.

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi and GM of LONGi Energy Storage, delivered a video address to the conference. "In my view, climate adaptation is not a distant or unrealistic vision. When health centers can continuously refrigerate vaccines, water pumps can operate normally, and essential services can be guaranteed in a timely and sustained manner when communities need them most, climate adaptation truly becomes reality. Reliable electricity is what underpins all of this."

Since 2023, LONGi's off-grid and microgrid solutions have been deployed widely around the world. The solution integrates solar, storage, and intelligent control systems, making the design, deployment, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of reliable power supply systems simpler. Supporting digital design tools also help local partners compare different options and assess project economics before construction begins.

"But successfully building a system is only the beginning. Achieving long-term value requires local people to be able to operate and maintain the system; it requires clear performance standards, viable financing solutions, and support throughout the project lifecycle. Most importantly, solution design must prioritize local core needs-this is the core of capacity building." Dennis She said.

Therefore, LONGi is working with African governments, local developers, installers, service providers, and financial institutions in various forms of cooperation. In particular, the LONGi Academy training program combines Chinese technology with local experience to optimize project preparation, construction, and O&M, leaving the skills needed for long-term O&M in local hands. This helps ensure sustainable operation after project delivery and truly enables green energy projects to improve local livelihoods and well-being.

Leon Zhang, Overseas Managing Director of LONGi, attended the side event and delivered a presentation titled "Solar+ Storage Integration: Clean Energy Accessible to All." Leon Zhang said that nearly 600 million people in Africa still lack access to electricity. For African people, climate adaptation means stable lighting in newborn clinics, cold-chain vaccine storage, and functioning water supply facilities. "LONGi firmly believes that integrated solar + storage solutions have much greater value to offer and are an indispensable part of building climate resilience."

"But through repeated exchanges and practices, we have realized that technology is only meaningful when it truly benefits people," Leon Zhang said. This is exactly the vision LONGi wants to convey at COP31-integrating solar and storage into complete systems that are easy to deploy, easy to maintain, and can be rapidly scaled and replicated. Leon Zhang highlighted LONGi's cases in Cameroon, Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Djibouti, and Malawi.

However, practice has shown that high financing costs in African countries hinder local clean energy deployment. "It is well known that the cost of solar power generation has fallen by 95% over the past 15 years, but this dividend has not yet reached the people of Africa. The reason is that financing costs in African countries are extremely high, with financing rates reaching as high as 15%." Leon Zhang said. If guarantee mechanisms can be introduced rather than relying solely on subsidies-solar has long been subsidy-free in China and broader regions-they can reduce investor risk and lower capital costs, allowing many projects to break through barriers and become economically viable.

"We believe clean energy should be accessible to all, but if Africa is left behind, the energy transition cannot be truly global. For us, solar + storage provides electricity; for many African people, solar + storage provides development opportunities." Leon Zhang said. In the future, LONGi will further promote the deployment of integrated solar-storage and off-grid/microgrid solutions in Africa, empowering communities most in need of energy and bringing more tangible change and progress.

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