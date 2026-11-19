The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) ran from 9 to 20 November 2026. On 11 November, at the side event "Clean Energy Systems: From NDCs to Implementation" - hosted by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) at the UNFCCC Capacity Building Hub - Floria Wang, Head of Global Branding at LONGi, delivered a keynote speech in which she shared the company's practical achievements in advancing the global energy transition. During her remarks, Wang introduced LONGi's implementation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...