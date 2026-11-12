What new module technology is LONGi introducing in Australia? Brett Robinson: We've released two major products at this show. The first, the X12, is for the domestic market. The X12 is a back contact, 54 half-cell module, 1,800 x 1,134 x 30 mm. It has an efficiency exceeding 25% and a top power class around 510 watts. It's a perfect size for the compact roofs in Australia. For our C&I side, we've released a product called the X10 Ultimate. It's got a slightly lower efficiency rating compared to the X12, but the unit cost is a bit lower as well. The key to the product is that it is 2,382 x ...

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