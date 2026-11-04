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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 06:42 Uhr
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LONGi Secures 10th Consecutive BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Listing Under Stricter Criteria

LONGi Secures 10th Consecutive BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Listing Under Stricter Criteria

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF) has released its Q4 2026 Tier 1 list of global energy storage manufacturers, with LONGi securing its 10th consecutive quarterly listing. The recognition reflects its track record in global project delivery, system integration and commercial execution.

This quarter, BNEF introduced stricter project financing requirements, requiring qualifying projects to secure non-recourse financing from at least two commercial banks. The higher threshold places greater emphasis on project bankability and commercial viability, adding significance to LONGi's continued inclusion.

Full-Stack Innovation Strengthens System-Level Capabilities

Under its LONGi ONE strategy, LONGi has developed a full-stack, in-house 5S technology platform spanning iCCS, BMS, PCS, TMS and EMS. This enables native system integration and coordinated management across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and microgrid applications.

By combining proprietary technologies with integrated system design, this approach supports reliable performance and efficient project execution. A unified responsibility framework and Long-Term Service Agreements (LTSA) provide support throughout the project lifecycle.

Global Projects Demonstrate Versatility Across Applications

LONGi's global projects demonstrate the adaptability of its solutions across diverse power markets, grid requirements and operating environments.

In Australia, the 5MW/20MWh Lunio Energy project in South Australia was connected to the grid in September 2026 and entered the National Electricity Market (NEM), enabling participation in electricity market trading. In Germany, a project in Stralsund integrated energy storage with an existing solar-thermal plant, delivering frequency response in under 50 milliseconds to support grid stability and power quality for critical infrastructure.

LONGi also demonstrates its capabilities in challenging environments. In Finland, a microgrid solution achieved black start in under two minutes, supporting independent power supply in extreme cold. In coastal Italy, a 50.16MWh storage system integrated with a 35MWp solar plant features comprehensive anti-corrosion protection, maintaining over 99% system availability in high-salt and high-humidity conditions.

Advancing Global Energy Storage Capabilities

From proprietary technologies and integrated solutions to global project delivery and lifecycle services, LONGi continues to strengthen its capabilities across the energy storage value chain. The launch of its new smart manufacturing base also further enhances manufacturing and delivery capacity for global markets.

Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to advance its LONGi ONE strategy, combining full-stack innovation, global project experience, smart manufacturing and localized services to deliver efficient, reliable energy storage solutions and support the global energy transition.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-secures-10th-consecutive-bnef-tier-1-energy-storage-listing-under-stricter-criteria-302928853.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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