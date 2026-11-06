JA reported revenue of CNY 28.113 billion ($4.13 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, down 23.62% year on year, according to its third-quarter financial results released on Oct. 29. Its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to CNY 3.64 billion ($535 million) from CNY 3.558 billion a year earlier. Third-quarter revenue reached CNY 10.616 billion ($1.56 billion), while its quarterly net loss attributable to shareholders stood at CNY 974 million ($143 million). At an investor briefing on Oct. 30, the company said third-quarter solar cell and module shipments totaled 13.97 GW, up about ...

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